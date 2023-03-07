Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries & Red 6 Aerospace Announce Emerging Technology Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT], Korea Aerospace Industries and Red 6 Aerospace announced a new partnership that will deliver advanced 21st Century Security capabilities across a spectrum of training and combat aircraft.

Lockheed Martin TF-50 (PRNewswire)

The partnership will initially bring Red 6's revolutionary augmented reality platform, the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), into the TF-50 and variants. The system gives pilots and ground operators new capabilities to see and interact with synthetic threats in real-time, high-speed environments.

"Readiness and lethality are critical if our warfighters are to prevail against peer adversaries. Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries aircraft are ideal platforms for our Augmented Reality system. Advanced aircraft, together with ATARS technology, will deliver a paradigm shift in the quality, quantity, and cost of training future pilots," said Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6.

Lockheed Martin recently submitted the TF-50A variant in response to the U.S. Air Force's February 2023 request for information for a two-seater aircraft to cover three near-term missions including tactical training, adversarial air support and to serve as a tactical fighter surrogate. The TF-50A is configured as a light attack fighter/trainer with additional enhancements to include radar, electronic warfare system, tactical data link, and other capabilities to meet Air Combat Command requirements.

While the ATARS system is initially targeted for the TF-50 and variants, it could eventually be applied to operational Lockheed Martin platforms such as the F-16, F-22 and F-35.

"Our vision is to help our customers leverage emerging technologies to seamlessly and securely connect all assets in the joint battlespace and enable fast and decisive action," said OJ Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin. "Lockheed Martin has made significant advances across the board in digital engineering and open architectures during the past few years, as well as strategic partnerships. These are enabling us to accelerate development, production, upgrades, responsiveness and sustainment across our platforms.

"One such example is this new partnership with Red 6, and we look forward to building advanced capabilities that support our customers' needs," Sanchez continued.

Red 6 is a Lockheed Martin Ventures portfolio company.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

About Red 6

Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), Combined Augmented Reality Battlespace Operational Network (CARBON), and Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE). Red 6 systems are the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that operate in dynamic outdoor environments. Together, they bring virtual and constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments.

Red 6 Aerospace Helmet (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics