Sabre and Finnair launch NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agents

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and HELSINKI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, and Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, have announced that Finnair's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content is now available through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS). The two companies have also concluded a renewed long-term distribution agreement that covers both NDC and traditional content.

Starting March 2023, Finnair is rolling out its NDC content globally in multiple waves, with the first wave including 34 countries. Sabre-connected agencies and developer partners can now shop, book and service Finnair's NDC content by using the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, Sabre Red 360 and GetThere.

"As travel recovers, travel companies' interest in realizing a future state that is more personalized, scalable, and flexible has grown," said Kathy Morgan, vice president of channel delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre is committed to creating a new marketplace for personalized travel based upon offer and order-based retailing. The launch of Finnair's NDC content reflects our commitment to helping ensure our customers have access to leading content their travelers want, with the operational efficiency that their businesses need."

Finnair is the first European airline to distribute its NDC content through the Sabre marketplace. To date, thousands of agencies are shopping, booking and servicing NDC content through the Sabre GDS in more than 130 countries.

"2023 is set to be a key year for our NDC scaling, and we are excited to take this next step in our NDC journey, improving our customers' booking experience and bringing about meaningful change in the travel sector," said Jenni Suomela, vice president of global sales & channel management, Finnair. "Through Sabre's Beyond NDC program, we can provide NDC content consistently and efficiently to travel sellers. We are excited about the opportunities NDC enables to better meet our customers' needs going forward."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is one of the oldest operating airlines in the world, celebrating its centenary in 2023. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reach carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 12 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

