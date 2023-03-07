Uber Eats Partners with Tampa International Airport to Bring Mobile Ordering to Consumers

Starting this March, travelers and airport workers will be able to order ahead and skip the line at more than 20 airport concession locations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced a new partnership with Tampa International Airport, bringing mobile ordering to the airport's more than 21 million visitors and workers each year.

TPA is Uber's first official US airport partner, after successful operations at the Toronto Pearson Airport.

A top pain-point for travelers can be getting their food, drink or other last-minute items quickly when they might have only a few minutes to spare before boarding a flight. This frustration is shared by airport staff from flight crews to security officers, who might have only a short lunch break. Uber Eats at Airports now gives consumers greater control of their travel day or work schedule, getting what they need quickly and reliably.

"At Uber, we know how busy airports can be and that sometimes travel can be stressful," said Rob Mitchell, Head of Airports Business Development at Uber. "That's why we're excited to give travelers and folks who work at the airport a lot more convenience and a little less stress when they're hungry by bringing Uber Eats skip-the-line mobile ordering technology at restaurant and retail locations at Tampa International Airport."

"We're thrilled that TPA travelers can now enjoy greater and more convenient access to our award-winning concessions program," Airport VP of Concessions and Commercial Parking Laurie Noyes said. "Our partnership with Uber Eats is another way we're elevating the guest experience by making shopping and dining at TPA easier and faster, which is a great value for our customers."

Consumers can use Uber Eats at Airports by downloading the Uber Eats app or by using ubereats.com on their mobile device.

