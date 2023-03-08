ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS CELEBRATES REGISTERED DIETITIAN NUTRITIONIST DAY MARCH 8 DURING NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH®

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates the role of registered dietitian nutritionists as the food and nutrition experts during Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day on March 8. This annual celebration takes place during National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy encourages sound eating and physical activity habits all year long.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Nutrition and Dietet) (PRNewswire)

"Registered dietitian nutritionists help patients understand the relationship between diet and health," Sylvester says.

Now celebrating its 50th year anniversary, the 2023 National Nutrition Month® campaign is Fuel for the Future.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists help patients understand the relationship between diet and health," says registered dietitian nutritionist Jessica Sylvester, a national Academy Spokesperson based in Boca Raton, Fla. "Through dietary recommendations and nutrition education, RDNs help patients preserve their health and manage medical conditions now and for the future."

The Academy created Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day to increase the awareness of RDNs as indispensable providers of food and nutrition services. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March.

Registered dietitian nutritionists complete a rigorous course of academic and professional requirements, which include completing coursework and earning a degree from a dietetics program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Those seeking to become RDNs must complete an intensive practice internship and pass a national registration examination offered by the Commission on Dietetic Registration. RDNs have certificates in specialized fields such as sports or pediatrics or to treat clients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease and cancer.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists work with your health care team to review your medical history, examine your current health status and create a personalized plan to address your specific nutritional needs," Sylvester says. "It's a scientific process that requires an ability to understand clinical data, apply research to practice and customize recommendations to meet an individual's unique needs."

National Nutrition Month®

National Nutrition Month® started as "National Nutrition Week" in 1973 and became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to the public's growing interest in nutrition. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages consumers to fuel for the future when planning meals and snacks, and the Academy's website hosts resources to spread the Academy's messages.

To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, visit the Academy's Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics