Dual Celebration: Popilush Empowers Women of Every Size with More Freedom in Shape, Comfort and Fashion

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, a fashion-forward shapewear brand, is proud to celebrate International Women's Day alongside its first anniversary, featuring the brand's recently released game-changing shapewear collection. The collection combines comfortable confidence with multifunctional style and is regarded as the most recent manifestation of Popilush's brand value, which celebrates what makes women feel beautiful and powerful.

"Since its inception, Popilush has been committed to promoting body positivity and celebrating diversity. With the dual celebration of International Women's Day and our brand anniversary, we'd like to recognize every woman of every shape, size, and skin tone who believes in the Popilush brand and its values. Shapewear can help women feel more empowered and in control of their appearance. This can lead to increased self-confidence and a more positive self-image," said Popilush's Co-Founder, Eve DeMartine

International Women's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment in all aspects of life. It seeks to empower women to reach their full potential and to challenge gender-based stereotypes and discrimination. As an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear brand for women, Popilush has made it its mission to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies.

Such a brand mission is reflected in Popilush's new Built-In Shapewear Slip Maxi Lounge Dress. The dress is available in six colors and has a built-in bra with removable bra pads and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. The dress's hidden secret weapon, however, is its shaping bodysuit underneath, which has a smooth and sleek design ideal for anything from date night to running errands.

Built-In Shapewear Long Sleeve Midi Lounge Dress (PRNewswire)

The double-layer waist control creates an hourglass figure, while the butt-lifting technology lifts the derrière for the Brazilian butt-lift effect. The smooth modal fabric wicks away moisture, keeping the wearer looking fresh and stylish on the go. Wearers may be concerned about bathroom breaks, but Popilush has designed the dress with their comfort in mind — struggles are a thing of the past with the open gusset.

The Popilush Built-in Shapewear Long Sleeve Midi Lounge Dress is another standout piece from the collection. This dress's double-layer abdominal fit flatters the tummy, while the breathable mesh lining sculpts and contours the legs. The silky soft modal material has a four-way stretch and is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. The unique crotch overlapping design simplifies bathroom visits. Wearers can also go braless thanks to the breast-supporting design of the dress, which features a double-layer elastic fabric that wraps around and supports the breasts.

Built-In Shapewear Slip Maxi Lounge Dress (PRNewswire)

During Popilush's dual celebration campaign from March 1 to 31, shoppers will receive a discount for each order, so that they can buy one item at full price and get a second item of equal or lesser value at 40% off.

About Popilush

Popilush is an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear line for women. Their mission is to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies and to promote comfortable confidence. Popilush gives all women the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day with high-quality shapewear that comes in a diverse range of sizes and is exceptionally affordable for the high level of quality. While caring for its customers, the brand is also committed to caring for the environment. The brand uses rapidly biodegradable textiles for its clothing and uses less plastic when packaging them.

To learn more about Popilush and discover its modern shapewear products for women of every size and color, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

