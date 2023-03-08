LucidLink Powers Award Season Movies and TV Shows with Production and Post-Production Creative Workflows

LucidLink Filespaces Facilitates Creative Collaboration and Workflows in Oscar, BAFTA, AAFC, and ACE Eddie Award Winning and Nominated Productions this Season

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, pioneers in high-performance remote collaboration for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, has powered production workflows for some of this season's most exciting award-nominated movies and TV shows. Recent projects include The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse , nominated for an Academy Award and won Best Animated Short and Best British Short Animation at this year's BAFTA Awards; action movie Devotion , which has been nominated for Best Picture at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA); and hit FX Show, The Bear , which has won multiple awards including a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice and an ACE Eddie award. In addition, LucidLink Filespaces was used in producing multiple award-winning TV and film productions of Atlanta and stylistic cinematic creation Missing , now in theaters.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

Using LucidLink's cloud collaboration SaaS product, creatives can work together remotely and simultaneously on the same media files. Seamlessly working with any creative application like Adobe Premier Pro, Productions, Avid, Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, and Black Magic DaVinci Resolve, creative teams can collaborate in real-time as if they were in the same location, cutting production and post-production time, location travel, and ultimately costs.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Nominated for Best Animated Short in this year's Academy Awards, this animation based on the best-selling book has captured the hearts of millions. Currently streaming on Apple+ in the US, the film was created by British Illustrator Charlie Mackesy with a team of animators spread around the world. New to the world of feature animations, Mackesy relied on the expertise of animators based in 15 - 20 different countries like US, UK, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Canada, and Brazil, using a variety of editing platforms including Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Avid, Media Composer and Blackmagic Resolve. LucidLink Filespaces enabled creatives across the globe to quickly access all their media assets from the cloud for the same production.

"Artists were able to join the working team quickly, as it was easy for them to install LucidLink and be up and running rather than wait for machines to be delivered to start work. We would have run out of money if we had to ship high-powered machines or co-locate artists together," said Ben Wood, Senior Support Specialist, Nonemore. "Without LucidLink, we would have had to rely on separate drives, Dropbox and Synology, and keeping track of where the data was stored would have been very hard. Using LucidLink, everyone had access to the same file at the same time, and the collaboration process was seamless while I had peace of mind that the files were secure and in one place."

Devotion

Devotion , J.D. Dillard's gripping movie about the real-life heroics of Jesse Brown, the first African American to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program, was nominated for Best Picture at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) earlier this year. The editor, Billy Fox, used Adobe Premier Pro, Frame.io, and LucidLink.

The Bear

The Bear, a new popular show on FX is about a young chef, Carmy Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns from the fine dining world to Chicago after the death of his brother, to run his family's sandwich shop with his brother's best friend. This show has taken the award season by storm and was entirely edited by remote teams using LucidLink and Adobe Productions in Premiere Pro. The editors and assistant editors all worked remotely together using LucidLink and never met in person. During this week's Eddie Awards, Joanna Naugle won an Eddie for the Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series for the episode "Systems" for The Bear.

Missing

Missing , a thriller currently in theaters employs a stylized cinematic language by presenting the events of the film through a computer and phone screen. Produced during the pandemic and based on a workflow using Adobe Creative Cloud and Frame.io, the production teams worked in tandem using Productions hosted on LucidLink.

"LucidLink is revolutionizing the way creative teams collaborate," says Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder. "Award-winning film and television production is a complex, multi-faceted process, and we are proud to offer a solution that streamlines and simplifies it. Our secure, real-time access to files enables artists to work together seamlessly, no matter where they are in the world. With LucidLink, the creative process is more efficient, cost-effective, and productive than ever before."

For additional information, please visit www.LucidLink.com .

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3-compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com .

Media contact: Jesse Colman, jesse.colman@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidLink