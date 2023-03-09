Often Maligned and Mocked by Americans, Foreskin Will Have Its Day, April 4!

Intact America's First-Ever # ForeskinDay Aims to Raise Public Awareness and Appreciation of a Vital Body Part Valued by Intact Men and Their Partners Worldwide

A High-Spirited Celebration Is in Store, Featuring a Live Stream Foreskin Festival, COCKtail Recipes, Interviews, Merch, Videos, and More!

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not surprisingly, Americans know little about the male foreskin, the highly sensitive sheath of muscle, nerves, and blood that provides sexual stimulation and protects the head of the penis. As a result, many people mistakenly believe the foreskin is merely excess, unnecessary skin.

"The foreskin is there for a man's pleasure and the pleasure of his partner."

But intact (not circumcised) men and intactivists who are fighting to end routine male child circumcision vehemently disagree. Now, uncut men, cut men who wish they weren't, and everyone who appreciates foreskin can rejoice! Intact America is raising public awareness and appreciation of the foreskin with a day-long celebration: Foreskin Day on 4/4, April 4th—the FOREth Day of April.

A virtual celebration akin to 4/20, the cannabis holiday, Foreskin Day is sponsored by Intact America, the nation's largest intactivist (anti-circumcision) organization. The highlight of the day will be the live stream Foreskin Festival on Intact America's YouTube channel and Facebook and Instagram pages. Hosted by Dragonfly Wilson, a vibrant, funny, sex-positive activist, the Foreskin Festival will feature interviews, videos, and lots of humorous musing on all things penile.

In addition, Intact America is encouraging people to download and post social media memes (hashtag #ForeskinDay) available at ForeskinMoreToLove.com. The site offers facts and "phallacies" about foreskin, special COCKtail recipes, foreskin-positive merch to wear, and more.

"Intact America is sponsoring Foreskin Day to educate the public and to inspire individuals to have healthy, open conversations about the foreskin in a sex-positive way," explains Georganne Chapin, MPhil, JD, founding executive director of Intact America. "The foreskin is there for a man's pleasure and the pleasure of his partner. It contains thousands of highly sensitive nerve endings that make sexual intercourse more enjoyable. It also protects the glans, or the head of the penis, from everyday chafing, drying out, and losing sensitivity."

Watch how Georganne Chapin describes Foreskin Day here.

For more information about foreskin and #ForeskinDay visit www.ForeskinMoreToLove.com.

