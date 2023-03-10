TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "The challenging market environment and uncertain macro-economic conditions have significant impact on our business. We continue to deliver high quality services to our customers and our efforts have been greatly recognized by our customers and industry. Our online to offline e-commerce commodities trading platform, tongdow.com, was awarded Top 100 China Industrial Internet Enterprise of 2022. Our subsidiary Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. was awarded the 2022 China (Industry) Leading Enterprise. These awards once again demonstrate the competitiveness of the Company in the industry. Looking ahead to 2023, we expect to take multiple necessary initiatives to strengthen our business resilience and enhance our market position. Leveraging our experience and expertise, we remain focused on improving our services, enhancing our brand awareness and executing the strategic plan to capture the opportunities ahead of us as the market recovers."
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $156.84 million, consisting of $155.44 million from sales of commodity products, and $1.39 million from supply chain management services for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of 22% from $201.13 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Net income was $4.25 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with net loss of $0.94 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.08 and $0.07 respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Revenues
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to 29 third-party customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $155.44 million from sales of commodity products for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $197.95 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company earned commodity distribution commission fees of $1.39 million from third-party vendors, compared with $3.18 million from third-party vendors for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Cost of revenue
Cost of revenue primarily includes cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales and cost of revenue associated with management services of supply chain. Total cost of revenue decreased by $42.33 million, or 21% to $155.80 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $198.13 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease of $42.25 million in cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales. The decreased cost of revenue is in line with the decrease in sales.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.71 million or 9%, to $8.84 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $8.14 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expenses, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible promissory notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. The increase was mainly attributable to (1) amortization of intangible assets of $4.63 million, and (2) amortization of convertible promissory notes of $1.21 million.
Share-based payment for service
On December 16, 2022, the Company issued 300,000 shares of the Company's common stock as compensation to a settlement and mutual release agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, and recognized $324,000 share-based payment for service to profit and charged back $280,000 share-based payment for service to profit to a PR service provider.
On March 4, 2021, the Company issued 750,000 fully-vested warrants with an exercise price of $0.01, with a five-year life, to an agent who was engaged to complete the warrant waiver and exercise agreements. The Company applied the Black-Scholes model and determined the fair value of the warrants to be $1,695,042. Significant estimates and assumptions used included stock price on March 4, 2021 of $2.27 per share, risk-free interest rate of one year of 0.08%, life of five years, and volatility of 71.57% for the year ended December 31, 2021.
On July 16, 2021, the Company issued 140,000 shares of the Company's common stock as compensation to a PR service provider for increasing the Company's visibility in the financial news community, and recognized 141,400 share-based payment for service to profit.
Interest income
Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $6.96 million or 69%, to $17.04 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $10.08 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the growth of loans made to third-party vendors for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Amortization of beneficial conversion feature and relative fair value of warrants relating to the issuance of convertible promissory notes
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $1.21 million of three convertible promissory notes issued on March 4, 2021, October 4, 2021 and May 6, 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $1.46 million of three convertible promissory notes issued on January 6, 2021, March 4, 2021 and October 4, 2021.
Net income (loss)
Net income was $4.25 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with net loss of $0.94 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Cash Flows
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.89 million, as compared with $4.31 million as of December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.34 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $8.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net cash used in investing activities was $125.54 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $71.52 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $117.39 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $64.12 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
TD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2022 and 2021
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
893,057
$
4,311,068
Loans receivable from third parties
143,174,634
115,301,319
Due from related parties
-
11,358,373
Inventories, net
458,157
-
Other current assets
4,040,477
3,288,003
Total current assets
148,566,325
134,258,763
Non-Current Assets
Plant and equipment, net
6,370
2,872
Goodwill
160,213,550
71,028,283
Intangible assets, net
54,114,727
21,257,337
Right-of-use assets, net
196,826
888,978
Total non-current assets
214,531,473
93,177,470
Total Assets
$
363,097,798
$
227,436,233
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,269
$
3,337,758
Bank borrowings
1,005,083
1,129,288
Third party loans payable
460,587
476,779
Advances from customers
437,148
5,221,874
Due to related parties
38,767,481
21,174
Income tax payable
11,634,987
8,441,531
Lease liabilities
116,170
310,665
Other current liabilities
5,348,646
4,297,793
Convertible promissory notes
4,208,141
3,562,158
Total current liabilities
61,979,512
26,799,020
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
3,059,953
4,178,238
Lease liabilities
84,164
586,620
Total non-current liabilities
3,144,117
4,764,858
Total liabilities
65,123,629
31,563,878
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized;
106,742
27,635
Additional paid-in capital
344,295,992
224,900,948
Statutory surplus reserve
2,602,667
1,477,768
Accumulated deficit
(38,800,375)
(42,200,603)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,984,925)
11,666,607
Total TD Shareholders' Equity
299,220,101
195,872,355
Non-controlling interest
(1,245,932)
-
Total Shareholders' Equity
297,974,169
195,872,355
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
363,097,798
$
227,436,233
*
Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 13 - Reverse stock split of common stock.
TD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Years Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
Sales of commodity products - third parties
$
155,443,398
$
173,904,016
Sales of commodity products - related parties
-
24,049,999
Supply chain management services - third parties
1,391,903
3,180,227
Total Revenues
156,835,301
201,134,242
Cost of revenues
Commodity product sales - third parties
(155,789,519)
(173,996,000)
Commodity product sales - related parties
-
(24,045,511)
Supply chain management services - third parties
(7,525)
(84,118)
Total operating costs
(155,797,044)
(198,125,629)
Gross profit
1,038,257
3,008,613
Operating expenses
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(8,844,739)
(8,137,481)
Share-based payment for service
(44,000)
(1,836,442)
Total operating expenses
(8,888,739)
(9,973,923)
Other income (expenses), net
Interest income
17,035,200
10,079,776
Interest expenses
(523,980)
(313,965)
Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of convertible
(1,212,617)
(1,463,883)
Other income (expense), net
59,088
(285,774)
Total other income, net
15,357,691
8,016,154
Net income from continuing operations before income taxes
7,507,209
1,050,844
Income tax expenses
(3,253,672)
(1,991,201)
Net income (loss)
4,253,537
(940,357)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(271,590)
-
Net income(loss) attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.'s Stockholders
$
4,525,127
$
(940,357)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Net income (loss)
$
4,253,537
$
(940,357)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(20,651,532)
4,781,112
Comprehensive (loss) income
(16,397,995)
3,840,755
Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(271,590)
-
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.
(16,126,405)
3,840,755
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic
52,972,727
21,483,527
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted
58,590,270
24,219,866
income (loss) per share- basic
$
0.08
$
(0.04)
income (loss) per share- diluted
$
0.07
$
(0.04)
TD HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in U.S. dollar)
For the Years Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
4,253,537
$
(940,357)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of plant and equipment
2,885
622
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets
306,546
45,309
(Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use lease assets
(20,092)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
4,630,169
3,927,961
Amortization of beneficial conversion feature of convertible promissory notes
1,212,617
489,000
Interest expense for convertible promissory notes
465,201
417,784
Amortization of discount on convertible promissory notes
434,333
-
Share-based payment for service
44,000
1,836,442
Standstill fee relating to convertible promissory notes
-
356,934
Monitoring fee relating to convertible promissory notes
263,982
-
Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of convertible
-
1,463,883
Inventories impairment
17,540
-
Deferred tax liabilities
(792,114)
(825,945)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, (net of assets and liabilities acquired and
Other current assets
1,830,247
5,558,942
Inventories
(491,943)
-
Prepayments
(456,052)
-
Due from related parties
(15,986)
(496,242)
Advances from customers
(4,497,189)
(4,170,261)
Due from third parties
(192,670)
(2,619,091)
Income tax payable
4,046,672
2,808,268
Due to related parties
(20,071)
(5,516,085)
Accounts payable
(3,162,561)
3,299,002
Other current liabilities
(3,507,517)
1,039,735
Lease liabilities
(41,152)
886,866
Due to third party loans payable
24,977
471,243
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,335,359
8,034,010
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(5,115,803)
Purchases of plant and equipment
(6,700)
(3,469)
Purchases of operating lease assets
(250,171)
(923,964)
Investment in subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(96,638,468)
(15,579,946)
Payment made on loans to third parties
(109,106,926)
(108,800,053)
Collection of loans from third parties
70,150,111
13,504,542
Collection of loans from related parties
10,448,662
45,397,738
Investments in other investing activities
(134,254)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(125,537,746)
(71,520,955)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments made on loans to third parties
(29,735)
(558,088)
Repayment made on loans to related parties
-
(1,901,724)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM transaction
-
2,192,989
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private placement transactions
114,420,000
57,877,941
Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes
3,000,000
6,500,000
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
7,500
Net cash provided by financing activities
117,390,265
64,118,618
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
394,111
979,382
Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash
(3,418,011)
1,611,055
Cash, Beginning of Year
4,311,068
2,700,013
Cash from continuing operations
$
893,057
$
4,311,068
Cash paid for interest expense
$
83,496
$
92,062
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,681
$
75,416
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
250,171
$
-
Issuance of common stocks in connection with conversion of convertible promissory
$
4,730,150
$
-
Issuance of common stocks in exchange of investments in one equity investee
$
-
$
1,439,826
