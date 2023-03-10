TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Bright Green Corporation Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - BGXX

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) resulting from allegations that Bright Green may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 2, 2022, Green Market Report ("Green Market") published a report entitled "Bright Green Former CEO Claims Valuation Fraud," which stated that the Company "involves a burned-down building, a years-long battle with the state of New Mexico, a bankruptcy case, and an angry former CEO who is accusing the company of fraud." John Stockwell, listed CEO in 2017, filed for bankruptcy in the state of New Mexico in 2017. After a greenhouse fire "devastated Stockwell financially," the reported stated that "greenhouses were transferred to Lynn Stockwell who then transferred the property to Bright Green." In addition, the report stated that Bright Green's former CEO John Fikany is suing the company, alleging "Bright Green was a "sham, operated illegally and fraudulently." He alleges that the Stockwells "engaged in acts of fraudulent misrepresentation and attempted to force Fikany to aid and abet them in making fraudulent misrepresentations to investors concerning the valuation and progress of Bright Green Corporation."

On this news, Bright Green's stock price fell 15% to close at $3.04 per share on June 3, 2022.

