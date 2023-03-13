DaVita Inc. to Participate in the Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

DENVER, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced that its chief financial officer, Joel Ackerman, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 3:05 p.m. EDT.

To view the live webcast, visit the Barclays page here and create a free registration.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2022, DaVita served 200,000 patients at 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 350 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

