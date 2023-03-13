Zappos.com Releases Findings on the State of Shoeperstitions & Other Viral TikTok Trends

The experiential e-tailer surveyed 2,000 Americans to debunk popular theories, fact-check superstitions, and confirm what's on consumers' radars ahead of the Spring season

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com , the e-commerce company known for delivering WOW to its customers, today released its first-ever Shoeperstitions Report. The nationwide survey was conducted across 2,000 people to validate, or disprove, popular theories and fashion trends on social media, ultimately setting consumers up for success this Spring – the season of new beginnings.

Highlights from the Shoeperstitions Report include an in-depth exploration into Millennials and Gen Z's beliefs around manifestation, the viral Shoe Theory that warns couples to think twice before they buy their partners a pair of shoes, and the latest predictions on what will be Spring's biggest fashion statements:

The Shoe Theory & Knockin' Boots

While Defluencers have cautioned people that gifting their partner a pair of shoes is bad luck, Zappos debunks this theory to prove 73% of couples say the gift of shoes had a positive impact on their relationship, kicking this shoeperstition to the curb. Additionally, the report found that 27% of those in a romantic relationship prefer their partner to wear boot cut jeans. That's a pretty "boot-iful" insight, if you ask us.

Manifesting: The Lucky Girl (& Guy) Syndrome

When it comes to Manifesting and Lucky Girl (& Guy) Syndrome, both Millennials and Gen Z consumers have said TikTok has influenced their views on positive thinking and manifestation, with 45% of men and 49% of women pointing to sneakers as their luckiest shoes.

Spring: A Time for New Beginnings and Chaotic New Trends

Keeping ahead of the trends by tapping consumers, Zappos found that when it comes to mixing and matching, 49% of men and 52% of women mix and match their shoes. Another trend to watch? Feet-first dressing! One third of millennials say they get dressed starting with their shoes first. It's a surprise more people aren't on board, considering 60% of those surveyed say they can determine a lot about a person just by looking at their footwear – including one's attitude and even marital status.

"In a social-first world, we all know that you can't believe everything you see, or swipe by, on the multitude of platforms," says Ginny McCormick, Chief Marketing Officer at Zappos. "But in listening to our customers' concerns – such as 'wait, is gifting shoes really bad luck?' – we set out to weigh in on the hype and serve in separating the myths from the truths. The results effectively put the most shoeperstitious theories, back in the box."

The timing of the Shoeperstitions Report's release coincides with the launch of Zappos' Spring campaign, where customers can enjoy shopping the latest trends in shoes, apparel, and accessories on the site. To help refresh Spring closets, Zappos is offering customers a "Buy a Pair of Shoes and Get 25% Off $40+ on Denim Jeans'' promotion for a limited time only.

For more information about Zappos.com and to shop this season's latest trends, please visit zappos.com/c/spring-fashion and view the Shoeperstitions Report in full, here: zappos.com/c/shoeperstitions .

