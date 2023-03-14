The American Council of the Blind and Supporters Rally to Demand Accessible and Inclusive Currency

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, Harriet Tubman Day, the American Council of the Blind (ACB) and supporters rallied in front of the White House and marched to the U.S. Treasury to highlight the ongoing fight for accessible and inclusive currency for all.

Blind, low vision, and sighted protestors of all ages shout passionately in the rain during Show Me the Money: Marching Together for Accessible and Inclusive Currency on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The US Treasury is currently redesigning the $20 bill to include a portrait of Harriet Tubman, and a 2008 Federal Court Order says that any new currency redesigns must include accommodations to individuals who are blind or low vision. On Harriet Tubman Day, supporters came together for a rally in front of the White House with one clear demand: we need accessible and inclusive currency now! (PRNewswire)

ACB and supporters rallied at White House to highlight the ongoing fight for accessible and inclusive currency for all.

As a result of this rally, five members of the American Council of the Blind met with representatives of the U.S. Treasury and Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and for the first time, touched the certified tactile feature that will be included as part of the $10 bill redesign in 2026. The U.S. Treasury agreed to quarterly meetings with the American Council of the Blind to provide progress reports on the key milestones as they work toward completing the redesign of the $10 bill by 2026.

"50 years of advocating and 20 years of litigation have brought us to this momentous occasion," said ACB President Dan Spoone. "We are on the cusp of the United States joining the more than 100 nations whose currency is already accessible to people who are blind and low vision, and the American Council of the Blind remains resolute in our advocacy to help the Biden Administration and the U.S. Treasury finish the job."

During the rally, a coalition of disability, women's, and civil rights organizations gathered together to demand a $20 bill redesign that features a portrait of Harriet Tubman and includes accessibility features for people who are blind and low vision. The American Council of the Blind greatly appreciates the support of its members and a diverse set of cross-organizational partners to bring greater awareness to this long-standing and important issue. Our collective voice calls on the United States to express its commitment to the equality of all people by ensuring U.S. paper currency is accessible and inclusive.

"ACB is grateful for the enduring advocacy of our members and the broad support that we have received from the disability and civil rights communities on this issue, including from the Harriet Tubman family and Women on 20s, as we work to make our currency more accessible and inclusive for everyone," said Clark Rachfal, ACB's Director of Advocacy and Governmental Affairs.

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

