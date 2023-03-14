Sharethrough Announces Inaugural Green Media Summit to Advance Sustainability Initiatives in the Digital Advertising Industry

Experts, innovators, marketers and industry leaders are set to highlight the impact of environmental awareness in media at the April 13 conference in New York City.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, today announced the 2023 Green Media Summit , a one-day event that empowers attendees to understand the impact of media on sustainability and how the digital advertising industry can build a greener media ecosystem.

Set to take place on April 13, 2023 at the Edison Ballroom and Rooftop in New York City, the Green Media Summit 2023 features keynotes, panels and fireside chats throughout the day from a mix of ad tech leaders and decision-makers representing global brands, agencies and publishers. The conference will cover the latest trends and solutions in sustainable media practices, including strategies for reducing carbon emissions in production and distribution, emerging technologies, and the role of media in driving social and actionable environmental change.

Speakers set to appear include Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross, John Osborn, director at AdNetZero; Martin Bryan, global chief sustainability officer at UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands; Hilary Slattery, director of programmatic at IAB Tech Lab; Jean-Marc Pain, SVP of media technology and data at Horizon; Krystal Olivieri, global chief innovation officer of GroupM and Choreograph; Yale Cohen, EVP of global digital standards at Publicis Media; Richard Davis, CEO and co-founder of 51toCarbonZero; Brian O'Kelley CEO and co-founder at Scope3; and many more.

"As the world becomes increasingly digital and the amount of energy consumed by the media industry continues to rise, our industry's impact on sustainability cannot be overstated," said Sharethrough CEO JF Cote. "In light of this challenge, we are excited to announce the launch of the Green Media Summit this year to help provide real-world solutions to decarbonize the digital advertising supply path. We look forward to welcoming media professionals, sustainability experts, and digital advertising leaders from around the world to this important event."

51 to Carbon Zero is the official decarbonization partner for the event, which will be completely carbon neutral. 51-0's mission is to help companies measure and reduce carbon emissions by building a long-term sustainability plan. In addition to providing Sharethrough with best practices to organize a low-emission event, 51-0's platform will also provide the company with the data to enable the company to compensate for emissions.

"As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability, it's become clear that industries across the board need to take steps to reduce its environmental impact," said Luc Marsolais, Chief Operations Officer at Sharethrough. "The inaugural Green Media Summit is an essential opportunity to come together to address one of the most pressing issues of our time. At this conference and beyond, we can find ways to reduce our carbon footprint, minimize waste, and build a more sustainable future."

The Green Media Summit is the latest step in Sharethrough's leading sustainability initiatives. The company previously launched its first green media products to decarbonize the programmatic advertising supply chain, as well as made strategic partnerships and new hires geared toward advising the company's growth strategies, enhancing sustainability initiatives — which include green media products — as well as expanding its global offerings and provide counsel on its go-to-market strategies and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Registration for the Green Media Summit 2023 is now open at greenmediasummit.com .

For more information, visit www.sharethrough.com.

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect and care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers and publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the West Coast and New York City on the East Coast, and European headquarters in London.

View original content:

SOURCE Sharethrough