Crunch Fitness Recognized for Outstanding Franchising Achievements

Honors include 2023 "Best Buy" in Franchise Times' Zor Awards and a spot in

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 10+ Club

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym, has been recognized for ongoing success with a prestigious award and acknowledgment, including The Zor Awards, an exclusive program by Franchise Times designed to answer the question "What is the best franchise to buy?" and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 10+ Club, honoring an elite group of franchises that have earned a spot on the Franchise 500 list for 10 or more consecutive years.

Crunch is the fastest-growing full-size fitness franchise with a solid track record of club openings, including more than 425 gyms currently, and commitments to open an additional 1,000+ franchise locations. Offering the best value in the low-price gym segment, Crunch provides its more than two million members spacious, modern clubs, leading proprietary group fitness programming, the HIITZone™, a unique high-intensity interval group training program, top-notch personal trainers, and essential Relax and Recover areas all centered on Crunch's "No Judgments" environment that originated in the '90s.

"We learned of these two outstanding recognitions in the same week, and it really reinforces for us the successful model and opportunity we are offering in the fitness franchising industry," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchising. "We're honored to receive an exclusive Zor Award from Franchise Times and to have made it into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 10+ club for 10 years of excellence— both prestigious recognitions that provide the prospective franchisee with insights into making the most educated and rewarding choice. These awards have been given to Crunch thanks to our amazing team and our dedicated members."

The Zor Awards by Franchise Times aids individuals that are actively exploring franchising by showing them how to make a selection using an astute business mindset. Crunch Franchise was named in the "Sweat It Out" category for a gym franchise reflecting industry momentum and appealing segments within franchising that examine profitability for the franchisee, management teams, product or service offerings, unit openings and closings, recent litigation and financial backing of the brand. Finalists were drawn from the Franchise Times Top 500 database, which is a 24-year-old research tool covering more than 650 U.S.-based franchise systems.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 10+ Club honors an elite group of franchises that have earned a spot on the list for 10 or more consecutive years. Crunch was named to the list for the 10th time this past winter for successfully adapting and evolving to meet the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry over the last year. In recent years, the list has offered a comprehensive overview of the state of the franchise world as it emerges from the most challenging days of the pandemic into uncertain economic conditions.

Additionally, Crunch was listed as #30 on Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises list among those successful franchises with international opportunities.

Crunch is the original founder of the "No Judgments" philosophy, providing members and franchisees alike with a culture of positivity, encouragement, and inclusivity, all while being a place for fun, fitness and entertainment.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

