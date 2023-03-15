Don't Follow The Flock This St. Patrick's Day: Forsake Your Namesake And Opt For The Original, Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Revered Irish whiskey distillery, Bushmills, challenges consumers to skip "the usuals" and try a taste of the Original this St. Patrick's Day with a hilarious live sheep stunt in a New York pub.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushmills Irish Whiskey filled a New York bar with a flock of sheep named after the most common "J"-named whiskey orders (Jim, Jack and Johnnie), encouraging consumers to fight herd mentality and opt for a Bushmills instead.

Don’t Follow The Flock This St. Patrick’s Day: Forsake Your Namesake And Opt For The Original, Bushmills Irish Whiskey (PRNewswire)

Bushmills, the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, is upping the ante by offering people with J-names the chance to forsake their namesake and win a free round of the Original whiskey. Fans (21+) can participate by going to www.forsakeyournamesake.com.

