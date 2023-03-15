Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon to achieve competitiveness in the US power market

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon has set about acquiring human resources to enhance competitiveness in the US power market, the largest market in the world. The company founded a corporation for manufacturing in the US for local production and is now hiring new employees actively.

Hyosung HICO, Hyosung Heavy Industries' US subsidiary, is actively hiring employees as it plans to expand its production capacity for transformers.

Hyosung Heavy Industries once acquired a transformer production line in the US. In 2019, the company took over an extra-high voltage transformer factory in Memphis, Tennessee from Mitsubishi, Japan and is now producing core-type extra-high voltage transformers in full swing.

In 2021, Chairman Cho visited the extra-high voltage transformer factory located in Tennessee to encourage employees to penetrate the US market.

Hyosung Heavy Industries is expanding its business territory taking equipment orders from power markets across the world, including Africa, Middle East, Europe and Australia.

