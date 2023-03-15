Michaels Launches New Online Marketplace including CommerceHub Integration

CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor tools streamline onboarding for multichannel brands selling on Michaels.com

LATHAM, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand, and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced a new marketplace integration partnership with Michaels, the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America. The partnership supports the launch of the new Michaels.com online marketplace, providing millions of consumers access to an even more expansive, curated assortment of products and an exceptional customer experience, powered by CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company.

The new specialty arts and crafts marketplace provides Michaels.com customers with a vast, curated assortment of over 750,000 new items selected to meet the expectations for quality, creativity, and inspiration that Michaels has delivered on for fifty years. Michaels is planning to add new sellers in categories including arts and crafts supplies, candle and soapmaking, leather and wood work, baking, tools and tech, yarn, stitchery, kids, toys, education, journaling, seasonal products and more.

To quickly and easily scale its marketplace product assortment, Michaels has created a full-service Seller Portal and is leveraging CommerceHub marketplace solutions as an integration partner, including supplier onboarding tools and APIs that can streamline the connection of tens of thousands of brands on its network to the new marketplace. Additionally, CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor generate awareness and engagement across their extensive combined network of brands with marketing capabilities that support ongoing expansion of curated sellers to the Michaels marketplace.

"Our Michaels.com marketplace aims to deliver not only an expanded assortment of the high-quality products our customers are looking for in a seamless shopping experience, but also a best-in-class experience for our gated set of marketplace sellers," said Jason Brenner, Senior Vice President at Michaels. "CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor provide valuable integration tools and services that supplement our full-service Seller Portal and direct APIs, enabling a smooth onboarding for high quality marketplace sellers to list their products and sell on Michaels.com."

CommerceHub recently completed its merger with ChannelAdvisor, creating a significantly expanded network of over 40,000 retailers and brands, and a portfolio of solutions and services enabling networked commerce for global businesses.

"Michaels is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and we are excited to support their marketplace by rapidly expanding access to hundreds of thousands of new products, curated to help their customers tap into their creativity," said Pete Elmgren, CommerceHub CRO. "The right technology, built on an extensive commerce network, reduces friction for more brands to participate in the marketplace, enables Michaels to easily launch and scale new products, and increases their agility in responding to what their customers want, when they want it."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

About Michaels

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the destination where all Makers get inspired, shop, learn, and create. As the largest specialty arts and crafts retailer in North America, we operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, our mission is to empower every Maker to bring their creative dreams to life. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com.



