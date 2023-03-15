Prepared Partners with NextNav to Bring Vertical Location Intelligence to Emergency Communication Centers

Partnership will allow 911 callers to share z-axis data and live videos with emergency dispatchers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepared, the leader in mission-critical emergency multimedia services, has selected NextNav Pinnacle to power its z-axis location ecosystem and ensure that callers and responders have the most accurate data and visualization tools available in the industry.

Prepared's software currently enables 9-1-1 dispatch centers to livestream from the scene of an incident, receive multimedia content and pinpoint mobile callers' location data to build real-time, big picture assessments and improve overall emergency responses. Through a simple integration of NextNav's z-axis services, Prepared will bring to its clients a heightened level of intelligence, combining vertical location data and video to amplify on-scene awareness with actionable Height Above Terrain (HAT) data and visualization tools.

For example, in a hypothetical emergency response where someone has activated their camera, responders will gain not only visual acuity but location intelligence of the scene, providing time-critical data as to floor-level intelligence, gaining a much clearer understanding of the environment contributing to citizen and responder safety.

"Prepared's technology solution was developed with the intent of bringing the most accurate and timely data to Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) from the scene," said Michael Chime, CEO and Co-Founder of Prepared. "We focused on multimedia as the core service engine of our technology, as having 'eyes on scene' from the public enhances decision making and efficiency. By adding NextNav's z-axis service and visualization tools, those decision criteria are optimized further. Not only will responders have a more actionable set of information to work from, but they will have location intelligence that saves precious time to respond indoors. We are proud to be working with NextNav, the industry leader in vertical location services, and are excited to begin the journey with our agency partners by adding this new service."

"Location services are critical to so many aspects of serving the public, and providing visualization tools in addition to data has become a must have for agencies needing to make life-critical decisions," said Rob Clark, Senior Director of Public Safety at NextNav. "By partnering with NextNav, Prepared and the millions of citizens served by their NG9-1-1 platform will rest easier at night knowing that no matter the location or floor they are on, when they need help, they can be found. It's an honor to continue earning the trust of public safety agencies and the providers who serve them, and we are excited to partner with Prepared on this critical work."

The NextNav Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – capturing 90% of buildings greater than three stories – in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders.

About Prepared:

Prepared is a leading provider of mission-critical multimedia and text to public safety agencies. The company's flagship product, Prepared Live, enables emergency professionals to access real-time data from the scene, driving more efficient, effective, and safe responses. Since its founding in 2019, the company has grown its reach to partner with hundreds of agencies in 48 states that protect over 40 million people. In the process, they've raised over $16 million in venture funding from leading investors, including Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused venture arm), First Round Capital, and M13. The Prepared team combines decades of public safety experience with an innovative, mission-driven culture to further its goal of bringing lifesaving technology to every person in the United States.

For more information, visit www.Prepared911.com or follow us on Twitter @Prepared_HQ.

About NextNav:

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact

media@nextnav.com

