WonderBotz: UiPath Community Force Multiplier

PRINCETON, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At WonderBotz, building up and expanding the intelligent automation community is about amplifying awareness of how automation accelerates human achievement each year. Steve LaValle, WonderBotz Co-CEO, says, "we free human workers to be more human while reserving robotic work for robots. Our goal has always been to make the world better for everyone."

WonderBotz and Invoke Consulting just successfully launched IA User Group, a first-of-a-kind platform-independent way for business users, automation developers, and intelligent automation technology leaders to learn, share, and network online and in person. Inquire about joining us in person at our next gathering at The Hershey Company campus on April 24-25.

WonderBotz, a UiPath Platinum Partner, won the UiPath Community Contribution Global Partner of the Year Award in 2022, and we continue building momentum this year. Recently multiple WonderBotz professionals were recognized as 2023 UiPath Community MVPs, namely Nisarg Kadam (3-time MVP), Parth Doshi (2-time MVP), and Pradeep Chinnala (first-time winner), for their expertise, mentoring, and educational efforts. And, the 2023 UiPath Women in Automation community event celebrating Women's Month includes Paula Carneiro Cox, WonderBotz SVP, and Kalyani Raval, Senior Program Manager, as shining stars of high-achieving women in technology.

Nothing builds community more than making it easier to join; we've worked hard to make that a reality. Our affordable RPA-as-a-Service offering provides everything – managed cloud infrastructure, accelerators, RPA and other software, discovery, developers, advice, and support – needed to start, scale, and monetize an intelligent automation program.

