CONSUMER ALERT: Reventics Inc. Faces Class Action Investigation for Failure to Adequately Protect or Notify Customers of Medical Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP launched an investigation into the conduct of Reventics Inc. for allegedly waiting nearly three months before notifying more than 250,000 consumers that a medical data breach allowed hackers to access their personal and medical information.

Reventics is owned by Omega Healthcare and creates software for assisting doctors with medical billing and compliance. Reventics is currently named in a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, in which plaintiffs allege that Reventics discovered the breach as early as December 15, 2022, but failed to disclose this to victims until late February 2023. The complaint alleges that victims still do not have full information regarding what information was accessed and what remedial steps, if any, are being taken my Reventics to secure their sensitive data moving forward.

Reventics has since reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that 250,918 customers were affected by the cyberattack. Those customers may have their personally identifiable information ("PII") stolen by hackers, including their full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical record and patient account numbers, and clinical data, including diagnoses and prescription medications.

The pending class action alleges that Reventics failed to satisfy its obligations as a covered entity under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") and to maintain "reasonable and appropriate data security" under the Federal Trade Commission Act.

In light of these concerns, the Schubert Firm is investigating whether Reventics's failure to adequately protect consumers from these types of breaches, as well as to properly disclose the breach and potential harms after it was discovered, violates state and federal laws.

