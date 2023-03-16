Federal Equipment Company, Holland Industrial Group, and Proxio Group Team up for Auction of iBio Assets

CLEVELAND, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2023, Federal Equipment Company in partnership with Holland Industrial Group and Proxio Group will present a multi-million dollar, online-only auction of immaculate late-model lab and processing equipment. The equipment, assets of iBio Corporation, includes a spectacular array of over 1,000 lots featuring HPLC's, AKTA chromatography systems, mass spectrometers, protein purification systems, bench top analyzers and systems, ultra-low temp freezers, extraction and lab equipment, stainless steel tanks & reactors, indoor growing equipment, lab furniture, and more.

"iBio has amassed an amazing production setup, and we are pleased to be able to auction this off to our customers."

"Simply put, this is one of the best lab auctions I have had the chance to catalog and offer," says Adam Covitt, President of Federal Equipment Company. "iBio has amassed an amazing production setup, and we are pleased to be able to auction this off to our clients and customers around the world."

"Our clients are accustomed to purchasing high-quality, previously owned process equipment and we're confident that they'll find the lots in our iBio auction to be of high demand," continues Covitt. "This auction enables them access to top-tier instruments that would normally require extended OEM lead times to be delivered directly to their facility or lab."

For more information on the upcoming iBio auction or to register for bidding, please visit: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/proxio/catalogue-id-proxio10107

About Federal Equipment Company: Federal Equipment Company offers 65 years of expertise buying and selling processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

About Holland Industrial Group: With over 30 years of experience in plant liquidations and equipment auctions, Holland Industrial Group serves large and small corporations in asset recovery for their idle and surplus assets. Our Real Estate arm allows us to help companies understand their short-term and long-term value of their property. We have the capabilities to buy all-cash to complete a smooth transaction in connection with the disposition of all plant assets including the real estate.

About Proxio Group: The Proxio Group Ltd. Is a professional remarketing company of previously used machinery and equipment from the pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics, and food processing Industries. Utilizing numerous methods of remarketing with the single aim of maximizing value for our clients, we are ready to meet your needs on single machines or entire plants.

