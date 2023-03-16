Lux Row Distillers introduces Rebel 100 Rye

Latest Rebel brand-family variant elevates the proof – and taste – following in the footsteps of its bourbon namesake

ST. LOUIS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Row Distillers announced the newest variant in the Rebel brand family: Rebel 100 Straight Rye Whiskey. Rebel 100 Rye is set to reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Rebel 100 Straight Rye Whiskey delivers smooth, spicy rye flavor via its 51% rye, 45% corn and 4% malt mash bill. Offered at 100 proof, Rebel 100 Rye features a spicy nose that opens into rich rye flavor balanced by hints of vanilla.

"Based on the continued success of both Rebel 100 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, we've elevated the proof of its rye counterpart," said Eric Winter, brand manager for Rebel. "Rebel 100 Rye drinkers still will enjoy the award-winning smooth, spicy rye flavor of Rebel Rye at a proof level that amplifies its taste profile and stands out even better in classic cocktails."

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

