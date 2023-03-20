LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF FIRST-EVER LG GRAM STYLE LAPTOP LINEUP

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its 2023 LG gram Style laptops at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers. Created for those who love to express their unique style wherever they go, the LG gram Style laptops will be offered in 16- and 14-inch versions (models 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS).

2023 LG gram Style 16Z90RS 16-inch 32GB, 1TB $1,999 16GB, 1TB $1,799 Available Now 14Z90RS 14-inch 32GB, 1TB $1,799 16GB, 512GB $1,499 Available Now

Exclusively available at LG.com from March 20, 2023 to April 16, 2023, customers can now get a 32GB memory LG gram Style laptop for the price of a 16GB model of the same screen size. Terms and conditions apply.1

The LG gram Style features an elegant glass design that changes color when viewed from different angles. The focus on design continues inside the new laptop where a 'hidden' haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user's touch. Maintaining its reputation for its lightweight portability, the gram Style weighs under 3 pounds.

LG gram Style laptops deliver far more than just good looks. The newest lineup features a 16:10 WQHD+ display with a Non-Reflective OLED Display and 90Hz-120Hz refresh rates. Powered with Intel's Evo 13th Gen Processor2 and LPDDR5 6000MHz RAM, and Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD), the LG gram Style provides impressively fast performance. Like all other models in the 2023 LG gram lineup, the gram Style 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS models support Thunderbolt 4 connectivity VIA USB-C, as well as atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos® and Smart Amp.3

The LG gram Style also comes with Intel® Unison™ and LG Sync On Mobile, which allow for the transmission and sharing of calls and text messages, making multi-tasking with both Android based iOS and Window mobile devices even easier.

1Purchase an eligible 32GB Gram Style laptop (eligible models 14Z90RS-K.ADW9U1 or 16Z90RS-K.ADW8U1) for the price of a similar 16GB Gram Style laptop with the same screen size (models 14Z90RS-K.AAW7U1 or 16Z90RS-K.AAW7U1). Available only on LG.com 3/20/23 – 4/16/23. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and are non-transferable. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2 Intel, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

3 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

