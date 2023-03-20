Neoss® Group welcomes back Professor Neil Meredith to the Neoss family

ZURICH, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is pleased to announce that Professor Neil Meredith will again be an integral part of the Neoss family. Professor Meredith, together with Fredrik Engman, founded Neoss back in 2000 and served as the CEO for a decade, leading the company from a start-up to an established dental implant company with exceptional growth and success.

"It is with great pleasure to welcome Professor Neil Meredith back to Neoss. Neil was not only one of the founders of Neoss, he invented the RFA, the diagnostic technique that has since become Osstell. I really look forward to working with Neil."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group

Professor Meredith has been placing and restoring dental implants for over thirty years. After completing an MSc in Fixed Prosthodontics at the Eastman in London in 1987 he was awarded a PhD at Imperial College in 1992. In that same year he invented the use of Resonance Frequency Analysis (RFA) to measure dental implant stability, a technique that has now become the international benchmark known as Osstell. He undertook research with P-I Brånemark and Tomas Albrektsson in Gothenburg, Sweden and was awarded a second PhD from the University of Gothenburg for the RFA in 1996. He then returned to the UK, where he served as Professor of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials at Leeds University. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, he subsequently co-founded Neoss with Fredrik Engman.

"I´m very happy and excited to rejoin Neoss and to resume my involvement in what I helped to create. I´m looking forward to the journey with both fresh faces and the familiar ones from the early days. Thanks to Robert for providing me with this opportunity and looking forward to being a part of the continued success of Neoss"

Professor Neil Meredith, Specialist Prosthodontist in Brisbane, Australia

Professor Meredith moved to Australia to return to Academia as Professor of Dental Implantology and Prosthodontics at University of Queensland. He practices clinically as a surgeon and specialist prosthodontist. In 2015 Neil became Head of Dentistry at James Cook University, Cairns, Australia. In 2020 Neil left his university ties to work in specialist practice. He continues to teach as the Dean of the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Surgery.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with our customers. Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com.

