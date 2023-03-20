Rexel Energy Solutions Awarded U.S. Postal Service Contract for the Supply of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

TAUNTON, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexel Energy Solutions (RES), a Rexel USA business unit, has been awarded a three-year contract with the U.S. Postal Service for the supply of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be deployed at Postal Service facilities. The three-year contract includes two additional options of two-years each, and a potential maximum of 41,500 stations which can be ordered during the contracts period of performance.

As one of the country's leading distributors of EV charging products and services, as well as energy optimization and electrification programs and solutions, RES is prepared to apply its technical expertise, industry foresight, and distribution experience for successful program deployment.

"Rexel Energy Solutions is proud to be selected to support the U.S. Postal Service in the electrification of the nation's largest federal fleet," said Christopher Monoson, President of RES. "The awarding of this contract solidifies Rexel and RES' leadership in providing electrification solutions across the United States. Rexel's commitment to our Environmental Sustainability, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategic roadmap and our goal to be the leading sustainable solutions resource to our customers align perfectly with the U.S. Postal Service project."

About Rexel Energy Solutions

Rexel Energy Solutions is a specialized business unit within Rexel USA, and is headquartered in Taunton, MA. RES is focused on providing energy optimization and electrification solutions for its clients, partners, and utility and state-funded programs across the country. RES provides energy efficient lighting and lighting controls, EV charging station, HVAC, and battery storage solutions for customers nationwide. Over the past 3 years, RES has developed and implemented solutions to support EV infrastructure throughout the country. RES has invested millions of dollars in EVSE inventory, trained inside consultants, and hired a team of EV Specialists with more than 25 years of experience to provide unparalleled solutions and services to partners and clients.

About Rexel USA

Rexel USA, the parent corporation for Rexel Group business activities in the United States, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the largest distributors of electrical products, data communication, and related supplies in the United States. Rexel USA operates its electrical distribution business in the United States through eight Regions that go to market under various banner and trade names, including Rexel, Rexel Automation, Gexpro, Mayer, and Platt Electric Supply. In addition to an online store, Rexel USA has a distribution network of over 440 warehouse storefront locations throughout the U.S.

About Rexel Group

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees.

Contact:

Lindsay Thompson

Rexel Energy Solutions

508-738-5229

Lindsay.josephs@rexelenergy.com

www.rexelenergy.com

