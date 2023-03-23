LivePerson Divests Kasamba

Sharpens its focus on leveraging proprietary data and Large Language Models to power Conversational AI for enterprise customers

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson today announced that it has sold Kasamba to Ingenio, LLC ("Ingenio"), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors and owner of over 30 global marketplace and media platforms focused on lifestyle, spiritual, and emotional wellness.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Rob LoCascio, CEO of LivePerson, said, "LivePerson acquired Kasamba in 2007 when LivePerson was the leader in B2B chat and seeking to expand its reach to individuals who run service-based businesses such as tech support, tutoring and spirituality. We now sit at the forefront of Conversational AI for the enterprise market with a laser focus on empowering enterprises to harness and leverage proprietary data and Large Language Models. This was a great time to find a new home for Kasamba, and Ingenio is the ideal acquirer. We are grateful to the Kasamba leadership team, dedicated employees, and partners for being such a valued part of LivePerson over the years."

John Collins, CFO of LivePerson, said, "Kasamba was a highly profitable investment for LivePerson. The sale of Kasamba is one of many steps we've taken in recent months to reallocate resources to AI-led growth in our B2B Core."

Warren Heffelfinger, CEO of Ingenio, said, "We are excited to acquire Kasamba, a leading marketplace for spiritual wellness for the last 20 years. The addition of Kasamba further propels Ingenio in becoming the global leader in the lifestyle and wellness space and expands Ingenio's existing worldwide portfolio of over 30 marketplace and media brands. Welcome Kasamba to the Ingenio family!" Bryan Leppi, Ingenio's Chief Corp Dev Officer, added, "For over two decades Kasamba has been a trusted partner for those seeking a better lifestyle through emotional and personal growth. We're excited to significantly extend Ingenio's global footprint and offering with this acquisition."

Liran Shpitalnik, GM of Kasamba, added: "By joining forces with Ingenio, Kasamba is embarking on a new and exciting chapter of growth and innovation. We are delighted to bring together our unique strengths and expertise to create a powerful and diverse portfolio of products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers around the world. With a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for helping individuals achieve their spiritual and wellness goals, we are confident that the possibilities for our combined group are limitless."

About Ingenio

Ingenio is the global leader in lifestyle and emotional wellness. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and with offices around the world, including Paris, Berlin, and Tel Aviv, Ingenio is a collection of online marketplaces and media properties where people find emotional and spiritual guidance, led by Keen and Purple Garden in the U.S.; Questico and Viversum in Germany; Kang in France, Italy, and Spain; and media properties that offer the largest global collection of astrology content spanning web, app, television and print media. With a team of more than 400 global colleagues, Ingenio is passionate about continuous improvement and connecting people with the best content and advisors to empower them to live happier lives.

About Kasamba

For over 20 years, Kasamba has been committed to providing quality online psychic readings via live chat, email, and phone to help clients attain a life full of love and happiness. Millions of happy clients and 5-star ratings and reviews are a testament to the fact that Kasamba hires the best psychics who meet strict quality guidelines. Whatever the question or life situation, Kasamba's experienced and professional psychic advisors help guide clients and provide the answers they're seeking, using their special gifts and spiritual tools like Tarot Cards, Astrology, Runes, Numerology, Angels, Dream Interpretation and more to help clients get real answers and powerful insights.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in Conversational AI. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Virgin Media, and Burberry — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit www.liveperson.com

