Three Leading Cancer Centers Awarded Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading medically integrated oncology practices were awarded NCODA's Center of Excellence Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation at the NCODA International Spring Forum that took place on March 15 – 17, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. The newly accredited practices include Clearview Cancer Institute, Rx To Go, LLC at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, and Southern Oncology and Hematology Associates.

The only accreditation program designed specifically for medically integrated practices.

"Participating in the NCODA MIP Accreditation has been a valuable opportunity for our team and patients," said Kara Sammons, Director of Quality and Compliance – Pharmacy for Rx To Go. "The emphasis on medical integration, and its importance in the oncology care model, has been very constructive for everyone involved. At Rx To Go, we do a tremendous job supporting our patients and our team. Prior to this process, we had already adopted patient-centered practices; however, we are constantly striving for enhancements and this accreditation allows us just that. We look forward to having more involvement in the NCODA community."

This three-year accreditation, based on compliance with the ASCO/NCODA Patient-Centered Standards for Medically Integrated Dispensing is the only accreditation program designed specifically for medically integrated practices. The CoE MIP Accreditation eliminates clinical fragmentation and administrative burdens and provides innovative standards and tools specifically designed to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of services.

"Even though we have URAC and ACHC accreditation, we decided to pursue NCODA's accreditation because we felt it would benefit our practice," said Meg Butler, PharmD, with Clearview Cancer Center. "Not only is NCODA's accreditation patient-centered and focused, but it also challenges us to be a better medically integrated dispensing pharmacy as it tracks multiple aspects of the patient journey throughout oncology."

Earlier this year, NCODA announced the expansion of the accreditation program to include Multi-Specialty and Multi-Specialty with Oncology Focus. These new offerings allow medically integrated pharmacies servicing multiple disease states to benefit from a patient-centered accreditation program without the presence of administrative burdens.

About NCODA

NCODA is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering medically-integrated oncology practices to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards, and best practices. To learn more about NCODA visit www.ncoda.org or follow @NCODA on LinkedIn.

