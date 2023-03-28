CITGO Lemont Refinery Holds Annual MDA Shamrock Bowl

LEMONT, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont Refinery recently held its 12th annual MDA Shamrock Bowl at Bowlero in Romeoville. A total of 288 bowlers from 63 companies came out to support the event which raised $144,560 for MDA, making it the highest amount ever raised from a CITGO MDA Shamrock Bowl.

"CITGO has a long history of supporting MDA and our team is proud to continue these efforts," stated Jim Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. Cristman added that CITGO Lemont Refinery has raised more than $8.7 million for MDA through its bowling and golf outings since their inception.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that CITGO, its employees, vendors, marketers and retailers have demonstrated for the mission of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for the past 38 years," said Amanda Konopka, National Account Director, Corporate Partnerships, MDA. "CITGO has set the standard in strengthening our community by fueling our efforts to empower families living with neuromuscular diseases."

For more than 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

