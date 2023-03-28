The Ultimate Portable Fridge & Freezer for Outdoor Adventures

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SetPower, a company that provides an innovative and high-quality portable fridge, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, the PT Series 12V Portable Dual Zone Fridge & Freezer.

SetPower PT Series Portable Fridge (PRNewswire)

Designed with a focus on convenience and practicality, the PT Series boasts an array of features that make it the perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those on the go.

One of the key features of the PT Series is its dual-compartment design, which allows users to store different types of food and beverages without mixing flavors. The two compartments are completely separated, ensuring that there is no cross-contamination of odors or flavors. This feature makes it ideal for situations where different types of food and drinks need to be stored separately, such as extended camping trips or outdoor events.

Another unique feature of the PT Series is its independent temperature control for each compartment. Users can set different temperatures for the two compartments to suit their specific needs. For example, the freezer compartment can be set to a lower temperature for ice cream or frozen food, while the fridge compartment can be set to a higher temperature for drinks and other perishables.

Additionally, the PT Series comes in multiple size options (37/47.6/58Qt) designed to cater to all your cooling needs. It also features an advanced compressor that provides rapid cooling and temperature control, dropping the temperature down from 70°F to 32°F in as little as 15 minutes and maintaining a steady temperature for an extended period. This feature makes it ideal for camping trips, road trips, and more. No ice is needed, which means less mess and hassle for users.

The PT Series also features MAX and ECO modes, triple battery protection, and dual interior LED lighting, making it the perfect combination of functionality and efficiency. Its special grain leather lid, sturdy handles, and metal exterior further enhance its durability and practicality, making it the perfect choice for outdoor use.

"We're excited to launch the PT Series and introduce a new level of convenience and comfort to our customers' outdoor adventures," said a spokesperson for SetPower. "We believe that our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction will make the PT Series the go-to choice for outdoor enthusiasts and those on the move."

SetPower is committed to providing the best possible products and services to its customers, with a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The compressor comes with a three-year warranty, and the other parts has a one-year warranty, along with a 30-day free return and exchange policy. SetPower also offers 24-hour customer service and safe payment and purchase channels.

For more information about the SetPower PT Series or to purchase, please visit www.setpowerusa.com or www.amazon.com/setpower.

