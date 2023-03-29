Allergan Aesthetics* to showcase 360° approach to clinical practice, aesthetic products, and patients with expert-led symposia at AMWC 2023

-- 'Discover Your 360°' immersive experience to feature across Allergan Aesthetics events, supporting customers with all aspects of their Practice, Product and Patient needs --

-- Two expert-led Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia to discuss a 360° approach to consultation and treatment, featuring live injection sessions with Dr.Mauricio de Maio and Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska –

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, will be showcasing its customer-centric 'Discover Your 360°' approach to aesthetics at the 21st Anti-Aging and Aesthetics Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco from 30 March - 1 April 2023, supporting practitioners to help patients 'unlock their individuality' in an evolving world. Events include two Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia, Meet the Expert sessions and an interactive exhibition booth that practitioners can explore. Through its 360° offering, Allergan Aesthetics aims to support customers from all angles of their professional journey – Practice, Products, Patients.

Allergan Aesthetics recently launched the Future of Aesthetics Global Trends Report, commissioned to identify and understand the underlying social and cultural drivers and trends that are set to shape the industry. This year's AMI hosted symposia will explore some of the key themes identified through presentations and panel discussions with industry-leading experts. Topics covered include aesthetic individuality, treating changing patient demographics, ethics in Aesthetics, and the patient consultation -with the goal of helping customers to better prepare for the future.

Topics Covered

An in-depth look into embracing individuality is the focus of the first symposium, 'Discover Your 360° with Allergan Aesthetics: Practice, Products, Purpose'. The symposium will be co-chaired by dermatologist Dr. Shannon Humphrey (Canada) and aesthetic medical practitioner Dr. Tapan Patel (UK), with expert panel discussions and a live injection session from Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska (Poland).

The second day opens with a look to the future of aesthetics in a changing world from Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics, and the symposium 'Unlocking your patient's individuality with Allergan Aesthetics 360°'. During the session, we will discuss treating patients through the ages, how to achieve age-inclusive beauty in practice, and the important role of ethics in the field of aesthetics. To end the day, plastic surgeon Dr. Mauricio de Maio (Brazil) will perform a live injection on stage.

The following symposia will take place:

' Discover Your 360° with Allergan Aesthetics: Practice, Products, Purpose '. 10:45 – 12:45 on Thursday 30 March in the Salles de Princes, Grimaldi Forum.

'Unlocking your patient's individuality with Allergan Aesthetics 360°'. 09:45 – 12:45 on Friday 31 March in the Salles de Princes, Grimaldi Forum.

Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics comments, "AMWC is the preeminent conference for the aesthetics industry, and we look forward to connecting with experts from around the world. With top industry professionals, our AMI symposia will showcase our 360° approach to patient consultation and treatment to support customers to deliver individualised results."

Outside of the symposia, Allergan Aesthetics will showcase a series of Meet the Expert Sessions with practitioners from all over the world who will share valuable clinical insights and treatment results through a series of case study presentations, taking place on the Allergan Aesthetics exhibition booth (K2) throughout the congress. Attendees will also be able to explore the interactive areas to learn all about Allergan Aesthetics' 360° offering and its diverse portfolio of aesthetics products.

Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs Symposium, 'Socially transformative aesthetic medicine: The intersection of social psychology, technology, and medical aesthetics', will take place on 1 April 2023 (11:00–13:00). The meeting will be fronted by a host of aesthetic experts through presentations and panel discussions exploring the science and technology behind social perception and how these can be used to deliver an individualised consultation and treatment plan.

Poster presentations include:

Efficacy of 2 doses of onabotulinumtoxina versus placebo for the treatment of masseter muscle prominence: results from a randomized, controlled, phase 2b trial with 6-month follow-up"

Authors: Steven Dayan , MD; Sabrina Fabi , MD; Brian Biesman , MD; Alexander Rivkin , MD; Edward Lain , MD; Julie Garcia , PhD; Tanya Brandstetter , PhD; Grace Pan , M; Beta Bowen, MS; Elisabeth Lee , MBA, MPH; Mitchell F. Brin , MD

Sustained improvements in lower facial volume, width, and angle after a single treatment with onabotulinumtoxina for masseter muscle prominence

Authors: Steven Dayan MD; Steven Liew , MD; Brian Biesman , MD; Alexander Rivkin , MD; Todd Schlesinger MD; Tanya Brandstetter , PhD; Grace Pan , MS; Beta Bowen, MS; Elisabeth Lee , MBA, MPH; Mitchell F. Brin , MD

Visit our two symposia and exhibition booth K2 in the Grimaldi Forum to Discover Your 360° with Allergan Aesthetics.

