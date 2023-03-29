Dallas Mavericks and Slovenia will hold the second annual 'I Feel Slovenia Night' in Dallas

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Apr. 7, Slovenia will be brought to the spotlight at the home game of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls at the second annual I Feel Slovenia Night at American Airlines Center. All eyes will be on the amazing Slovenian NBA player Luka Dončić, who is also the ambassador of Slovenian tourism.

"I would love to see I Feel Slovenia Night in Dallas become a regular thing. I think Luka is a reason for people in Dallas and NBA fans throughout the world to have a curiosity about Slovenia." (Tim MacMahon)

In less than two weeks, the Texas Feels Slovenia Business Event will take place on Apr. 6 and 7 in Dallas. A series of events organized by the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of Slovenia, together with SPIRIT Slovenia, Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) and other partners will promote economic, investment and tourism opportunities in the US market. The event will culminate on the evening of Apr. 7 with the I feel Slovenia Night. The event, organized by the STB, together with the Government Communications Office (UKOM) and Ljubljana Tourism, will promote Slovenia on and near the court, during halftime and in the promotional and exhibition area.

Slovenian Tourist Board formed a partnership with Luka Dončić because of his remarkable sporting success, the enthusiasm of his fans, the attention of the American and global media, and his genuine love for Slovenia. Additionally, a two-year partnership with the Dallas Mavericks will highlight Slovenia and the 'I feel Slovenia' brand in advertising activities at the Dallas Mavericks games for the upcoming seasons.

To promote I Feel Slovenia Night, the STB launched a special landing page, as well as Feel Slovenia the Podcast with Tim MacMahon, who's among the world's best-known basketball reporters. He visited Slovenia last September and felt overwhelmed with the beauties of the country.

Further information about the event is available in the press release.

Slovenia is a Central European country, tucked between Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, boasting pristine nature, rich history and culture and superb gastronomy. Get inspired by an video of an American a professor of art history and a writer unveiling rich history and culture of Slovenia.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6Yt4qjjMB4



