Pacaso, Category Leader of Co-Ownership, Launches New Investment Opportunity

Accredited investors earn consistent income and diversify their portfolio with new luxury real estate-backed fund

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso announced today the launch of a limited-time opportunity for accredited U.S. investors to invest in the category leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home. The new investment opportunity with Pacaso is a two year, 10% annualized promissory note backed by luxury real estate. Investors receive quarterly interest payments with a return of the principal at the end of the two year term. The fund aims to generate strong risk-adjusted financial returns for investors and provides Pacaso with flexibility to offer more attractive financing offers for second home buyers.

Investors benefit by earning consistent, passive income, diversifying their portfolio with luxury real estate, and enabling expanded financing options for Pacaso that help more people become second homeowners.

"Pacaso owners are the gold standard for consumer credit quality. This creates a win-win opportunity for investors to make consistent, passive income and future Pacaso homeowners to lock in seamless financing," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "This unique fund is a smart choice for people who want a low risk and low barrier of entry investment opportunity to diversify their portfolio by gaining exposure across high-quality, luxury real estate, which has proven to be one of the safest places to park money during uncertain times."

As the category leader of co-ownership of second homes, Pacaso has seen a tremendous response from high-net-worth buyers to the company's attractive integrated financing solutions on Pacaso listings and resales within the Pacaso marketplace. Pacaso is uniquely positioned for growth and second home demand has been off to a positive start in 2023. Deposits have increased 90% in the first two months of 2023, compared to the last two months of 2022.

Details about the offering are available through Pacaso's website here . To invest, please click here . Pacaso has engaged a leading capital-raising tool, DealMaker, to facilitate the investment.

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Pacaso's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Pacaso does not give any assurance that Pacaso will achieve its expectations. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Pacaso assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make second homes possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

View original content:

SOURCE Pacaso