818 Tequila Announces B Corp™ Certification

This Recognition is Supplemented by New "Buy a Bottle, Give a Brick" Campaign Launch to Expand Impact and Infrastructure in Rural Mexican Communities Where Tequila is Produced

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 818 Tequila , the award-winning sustainable Tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, today announced it has earned the coveted recognition as a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"). As one of the few Tequila companies in the world to achieve B Corp status, 818 joins a select global community of purpose-led companies that are leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

Verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, 818 Tequila underwent a rigorous review of the impact of its operations and business model in the areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, Consumers and Disclosure. Only 40% of companies who submit their B Impact Assessments actually go on to earn certification, which 818 achieved with the support of Impact Growth Partners, a women-owned and operated B Corp consulting firm.

"I am so proud of this achievement in our first two years of business," said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. "I founded this company with sustainability at its core, and to be recognized for this commitment motivates us to continue building on these goals. This is just the first step, we will continue to work hard to make 818 as sustainable as possible."

The B Corp news serves as the perfect platform to kick off 818's Earth Month activities, as the company furthers its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its "Buy a Bottle, Give a Brick" campaign. For every bottle of 818 Tequila purchased from April 1 through June 30, 2023, 818 Tequila will donate one brick through its Bricks Program , up to $25,000, which directly impacts local Mexican infrastructure projects.*

Operating in partnership with S.A.C.R.E.D. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development), a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made, the Bricks Program uses post-production agave byproduct to create adobe bricks used for building local community infrastructure like libraries, classrooms, and weather-mitigation structures. The raw agave fibers (bagazo) are mixed with waste water from the production of tequila (viñaza), and adobe soil to create the bricks – combining traditional Tequila-making methods with environmental-impact innovation. The adobe brick production not only honors traditional construction processes, but is also much more environmentally friendly compared to modern, cooked bricks.

The "Buy a Bottle, Give a Brick" campaign will enable 818 Tequila and S.A.C.R.E.D to continue their incredible work and expand infrastructure projects most needed by the local communities. To date, 818 Tequila has donated almost $400K in support of the Bricks Program which has supported projects including a community library in Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Jalisco that will also serve as supplemental classroom space. The library was built using approximately 5,000 adobe bricks made from approximately 1,500 liters of viñaza and 33 cubic meters of bagazo – and a "Plaza de la Comunidad" (a gathering space for religious festivals and sports activities) in Río de Parras, Michoacan. Projects currently in construction include building a retaining wall and tasting room for a local mezcal distillery in San Juan de Espanatica, and new independent offices for SiKanda, a registered charity in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"Sustainability has been ingrained in 818's DNA since day one, and we're excited to continue our commitment to reduce our environmental impact while also giving back to the communities that are so integral to our tequila production," said Mike Novy, President and Chief Operating Officer at 818 Tequila. "Working with S.A.C.R.E.D. to identify areas where new infrastructure will make a lasting impact has been immensely helpful."

"The adobe bricks that 818 is creating using tequila byproducts are simply beautiful. They have become the literal building blocks of educational infrastructure, like the library and Middle School in Zapotitlán de Vadillo," said Lou Bank, Founder and Executive Director of S.A.C.R.E.D. "This campaign will not only expedite the projects currently underway, but also allow us to break ground on new infrastructure that these local Mexican communities want and need. We're grateful to work with 818 and have a direct impact on sustaining the multigenerational wisdom and practices of heritage spirits production."

In addition to the Bricks Program, 818 Tequila emphasizes the Earth's importance and sustainability initiatives in all that it does. As a 1% for the Planet member, 818 donates 1% of each sale to environmental non-profit partners who share the same earth-forward philosophies. The tequila production process at the distillery is powered by post-production waste using biomass boilers, which both extends the life cycle of the agave and reduces CO2 emissions. All packaging is 100% eco-friendly, from the glass bottles right down to the corks and labels, which are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council for coming from sustainably managed forests

About 818 Tequila:

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won 32 blind tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, and Innovation Award from the SIP Awards.

From its 1% for the Planet giveback, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – and to working with local, family-owned businesses in Jalisco, Mexico and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila embodies an emerging consumer ethos.

Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. Most recently, 818 reached another milestone with their release of Eight Reserve by 818 – an ultra premium Añejo Reserve. This officially expands 818's portfolio into the ultra premium Tequila category. For more information, follow @drink818 on Instagram or visit drink818.com .

*$1.25 is the cost to construct one adobe brick to support building community spaces in Jalisco, Mexico. 818 Tequila will contribute $1.25 per sale of each 750ml bottle of 818 Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo or Eight Reserve to donate one brick until we've hit our total donation goal of $25,000. All proceeds will benefit S.A.C.R.E.D. The donation will be included as a part of the 1% for the Planet annual donation to S.A.C.R.E.D and earmarked to support the construction of adobe bricks. S.A.C.R.E.D. and 818 Tequila's Bricks Program transforms agave byproducts into adobe bricks to build local community gathering spaces in Jalisco, Mexico. More information about this program can be found at https://drink818.com/bricks, or by contacting info@drink818.com.

