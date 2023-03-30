THE BUCK STOPS HERE AS TRANSFORMATIVE CARE AND BETTER HEALTH ARRIVE FOR INDEPENDENCE SENIORS!

Mayor Rory Rowland joins more than 100 local seniors and civic leaders to welcome Dedicated Senior Medical Center's affordable, VIP, primary care for region's most vulnerable adults.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of concierge-style primary care for older adults and operator of more than 125 centers in underserved neighborhoods across 15 states, is now welcoming patients at its second Dedicated Senior Medical Center in greater Kansas City. Thousands of local seniors can now benefit from what hometown hero – President Harry S. Truman – would herald as preventive, affordable, VIP care from Dedicated doctors in Independence (1010 West U.S. Highway 24), as well as neighboring Kansas City's Seven Oaks neighborhood (4400 East 39th Street).

"Our doctors look forward to offering Independence seniors the love, dignity and respect they deserve." – Joel Meyer , MD

Independence Mayor Rory Rowland helped cut the ribbon at today's official grand opening. Doctors at both new Dedicated centers in Kansas City area are now seeing new patients and ushering in a new era of high-touch, transformative care for the neediest populations across the region. Dedicated is rapidly expanding across the Midwest and is already seeing patients in Wichita, Kansas as well.

"President Truman said 'America was built on courage, on imagination and on an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand' and the area's Medicare-eligible older adults will find that courage and determination, along with compassionate, personalized care, drive Dedicated Senior Medical Centers to improve a patient's life and health," says Joel Meyer, M.D., Regional Chief Medical Officer for Dedicated Missouri and Kansas.

"Our doctors look forward to offering Independence seniors independence from inferior healthcare, by providing the love, dignity and respect they deserve as we transform their health in ways that are proven to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations by 33 percent."

Dedicated locates centers in communities where a lack of access to high-quality primary care and other social determinants of health have negatively impacted longevity for many years. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to others living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhumane."

In addition to Mayor Rowland, the festive, ribbon-cutting ceremony also included the participation of Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman, area faith leaders, dignitaries, and dozens of area seniors. The event featured music, food, photo opportunities, a Harry Truman look-alike personality, and facility tours.

"This is an opportunity to get wrap-around services for seniors at one location, and it is so important to make it simple for people to get medical care," said Mayor Rory Rowland, City of Independence, Missouri. "You've got everything here for those initial visits. And, I just think it's a great opportunity for our seniors and our community to have a place they can go to receive those services."

Dedicated doctors used the event to explain how their medical practice fulfills its purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health.

An April 2022 survey (N=185) of Kansas City area residents ages 65 or older and responsible for their healthcare decisions found that among respondents self-identifying as likely to be switching their doctor:

42% report, "It is too difficult to get an appointment when I need one."

33% say, "I do not believe I am getting the care I deserve."

25% declare, "My doctor does not treat me with love, respect and kindness."

25% note, "The staff is unfriendly or difficult to work with."

The Dedicated staff provides personalized, friendly care and ensures its patients can get the care they need when they need it. Dedicated doctors give patients their cell phone numbers and respond quickly to patient calls or texts. Dedicated also offers same-day telehealth or in-person appointments, whenever needed. Additionally, Dedicated centers help reduce barriers to healthy living, and help seniors benefit from community services.

"Our doctors and care teams are champions for vulnerable seniors," explains Shalaunda Gray, M.D., Dedicated Independence's Center Medical Director. "We honor patients like members of our family, delivering affordable VIP care that includes patients getting more frequent visits with the doctor who knows them best. Plus, Dedicated doctors give 100 percent of patients their cell phone numbers, encouraging patients to call or text anytime. And, we welcome same-day and walk-in appointments by patients in need."

The highly personalized care at Dedicated leads to happier and healthier patients, as noted by a 2022 third-party survey of more than 76,500 ChenMed patients:

94.8% report provider satisfaction.

95.3% agree their doctor listens to them.

97.0% feel their doctor shows respect.

About Dedicated Senior Medical Center:

Dedicated is part of ChenMed, which today operates more than 125 centers in 15 states. The hyper-growth company employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to do whatever it takes to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions. ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report.

