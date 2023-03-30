ELIE SAAB, to present its first ever bridal catwalk at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

BARCELONA, Spain, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIE SAAB, one of fashion's most prominent couture brand, has been invited, as the guest of honor, to present its first ever bridal catwalk during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW). The acclaimed designer has also chosen BBFW, the leading international trade show for the Bridal Fashion industry, as the setting for the first catwalk ever in Spain.

ELIE SAAB, the Lebanese luxury brand, will debut its spring-summer 2024 bridal collection at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week on the evening of April 19th. The fashion show will take place during the Barcelona Bridal Night, an event specially designed for the occasion, attended by buyers, designers, fashion industry professionals, influencers, celebrities, as well as international media who will all witness a memorable evening.

According to Elie Saab Jr, CEO of ELIE SAAB: "Showing in Barcelona for the first time is a very momentous occasion for ELIE SAAB. Debuting Bridal, during Bridal Fashion Week in an exclusive runway show, is a true pleasure. We are thrilled to celebrate bridal while continuing to broaden the expressions of the ELIE SAAB woman."

About ELIE SAAB

Elie Saab founded his eponymous label in 1982, at just 18 years old. Since then, the ELIE SAAB house has been established as one of the major leaders in the Haute Couture category globally, with ateliers based in Paris, Beirut and London. Elie Saab became in 2002 the Couturier of choice when Halle Berry wore one of his Haute Couture designs to receive the Oscar for Best Actress. This moment propelled the brand as one of the favourites for red-carpets appearances chosen by royalties and celebrities around the world.

ELIE SAAB has continued to build on the inherent savoir-faire and innate elegance for which it is renowned, expanding into the Ready-to-Wear, Bridal, Accessories, Eyewear & Fragrance categories and it's Maison line. ELIE SAAB joins the premiere league of the world's global luxury fashion & lifestyle brands.

About BBFW

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is the world's leading bridal fashion show organised by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Government of Catalonia. The 2023 edition will showcase the collections of major firms and new talents from all over the world. from 21 to 23 April.

