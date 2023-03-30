Forbes names CGI one of the Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States

FAIRFAX, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced its selection by Forbes as one of the Best Management Consulting Firms in the United States for 2023. More than 5,500 clients, spanning 21 industries around the U.S. and the world, rely on CGI's comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally. CGI was previously named to the Forbes America's Best list in 2021 and 2022.

"Across 21 global industries, we know the business and technology behind mission-critical parts of major enterprises, and this is just one of the reasons why clients continue to turn to CGI for their most complex, strategic and high-visibility initiatives," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI's President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations. "This recognition by Forbes acknowledges that CGI is a trusted, proven and innovative partner in the U.S. for large government agencies and commercial enterprises with long-term goals for innovation, transformation and enhanced customer and citizen services."

As the demand for management consulting services continues to grow, CGI is proud to provide actionable counsel to drive business transformation. As trusted advisors, CGI's business consulting experts work closely with clients, helping them transform and create a path for future growth and sustainable value.

"In an environment defined by accelerated change, clients today face increasing financial pressure, growing IT complexity and rising citizen expectations," said Pierre-Dominique Martin, Senior Vice-President of Global Business and Strategic IT Consulting at CGI. "For government and commercial leaders driving transformative experiences for their communities, stakeholders and constituencies, CGI brings more than 45 years of experience, stability and innovation to deliver meaningful digital transformation."

