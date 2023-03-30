ITC2 Announces One Source Communications Investment

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Information Technology Consulting Company, Inc. (ITC2), an industry leader in Digital Optimization® and Digital Transformation™ Practices, today announced the strategic investment in its customer base by One Source Communications (One Source). The two organizations have established a strategic partnership to provide industry-leading technology advisory services to enterprise customers.

The partnership enables the two companies to leverage their expertise, technology, and scale in servicing enterprise customers through data-driven insights. One Source is an outcome-driven technology advisor & managed service provider focused on technology lifecycle management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. ITC2 has decades of experience procuring and managing global networks by leveraging its Digital Optimization® platforms.

"Our team believes that this partnership with ITC2 will result in a winning solution for enterprise clients. We are committed to helping customers have a seamless and streamlined experience managing their IT infrastructure, and this partnership does just that. We've collaborated to ensure the transition is thoughtful and creates value for our teams and customers," stated Jared Parker, One Source Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships.

"This is a strategic next chapter to join forces and to show up stronger in the technology market together. We will bolster our core services and fuel ongoing technology and software innovation to serve our global client market," said Les Peterson, ITC2 Co-Founder, Managing Partner, and CEO.

About One Source

One Source helps businesses simplify a complex technology world. One Source is the leading provider of fully managed Communications Lifecycle Management and Managed Security Services for enterprises. Today, One Source manages more than 2,000 customers, 45,000 business locations, and over one million assets throughout the U.S. In addition to traditional Telecom & Wireless Expense Management services, One Source provides 24 / 7 local helpdesk, procures and provisions telecom & IT solutions, and handles all service requests. One Source frequently generates triple-digit ROI for customers through contract negotiation, portfolio optimization, and ongoing expense management. In addition, One Source partners with FireEye and Cofense to bring Fortune 100 security solutions and fully managed services to the mid-market. One Source's approach empowers businesses to focus on customers and revenue-generating activities. Learn more at https://www.onesource.net/.

About ITC2

Founded in 2006, ITC2 is a technology company that utilizes its Digital Optimization methodology on all its customer engagements. We focused on analyzing your existing digital infrastructure and maximizing the benefits through more informed decision making. ITC2 services global enterprises with its Smart AI®, Digital N-Sights®, and Dynamic Cloud® platforms. ITC2 is a Gartner recognized Minority Business Enterprise Supplier. Learn more at: https://itc2.net/

ITC2: YOUR EXPERTS IN DIGITAL OPTIMIZATION ®

