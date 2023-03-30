LERETA Launches Charitable Tax Grants Initiative for Military Veterans

–Partnership with Operation Homefront Supports Permanent

Homes for Veterans Program–

POMONA, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, a leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, today announced the LERETA Tax Grants program which will help pay property taxes for military veterans through Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.

LERETA is partnering with the national nonprofit on the charitable initiative that provides one-time grants to pay the annual property taxes of veteran families who are participants in Operation Homefront's Permanent Homes for Veterans program.

Operation Homefront's Permanent Homes for Veterans (PHV) program provides mortgage-free homes to veterans who qualify and complete an intensive educational program on financial literacy and successful home ownership. The PHV program gives veterans the opportunity to move into an Operation Homefront home and work directly with caseworkers and other financial counselors to learn and plan for home ownership, including paying property taxes and handling home maintenance. After successful completion of the program, selected veterans receive the deed to the home, mortgage-free, and will be eligible to receive a LERETA Tax Grant to pay one year of taxes.

"At LERETA, we believe it's vitally important to give back, and supporting our military veterans by paying their property taxes for a year allows us to honor their service in a tangible way," said John Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of LERETA. "Operation Homefront is doing incredible work providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and teaching them how to be successful home owners, including the importance of paying property taxes on time. These tax grants are just one small way we can say thank you to the service men and women who've sacrificed so much for our country."

"We are grateful to LERETA for this impactful gift to the military families we serve," said Gracie Broll, Vice President of Transitional and Permanent Housing for Operation Homefront. "Relieving families from having to pay property taxes for one year will allow them to focus on other essential household needs and help them to thrive in their communities."

Since the PHV program began in 2012, more than 670 veterans have successfully graduated and received a mortgage-free home.

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology. For more information, visit LERETA.com.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit the Operation Homefront website.

