Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024

One year countdown starts soon for communities all across the country; Millions of eclipse tourists expected to flock to the path of total eclipse

SANTA FE, N.M., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- States that will see totality in the US are Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

"Many people cry when they see their first total solar eclipse" said Polly White , Great American Eclipse co-owner. "It is awesome in the truest sense of the word."

31 million people already live inside the path and millions more will travel to the path of totality on eclipse day.

GreatAmericanEclipse.com is the authoritative source for comprehensive information on the 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses over North America.

"A total solar eclipse is the most beautiful sight you will ever see in the sky," said Great American Eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler. "This celestial wonder is guaranteed to be a peak life experience. You will never regret traveling to the path of totality."

Free mobile app is available on Apple and Google Play .

The Eclipse Daily - Each day we will provide a new solar eclipse-related infographic featuring facts, fun, and the official countdown on our social media beginning April 8, 2023 through eclipse day 2024.

