Valet Living and BH Management Services Announce National Partnership Agreement Bringing Amenity Services to Multifamily Housing Communities Across the U. S.

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a national partnership agreement with BH Management Services (BH), a top-ten National Multifamily Housing Council property management group and leader in the multifamily housing industry. BH is one of the largest multifamily companies in the United States, with more than 100,000 homes under management, and Valet Living provides amenity services for more than half of BH's portfolio.

The agreement extends the longstanding relationship between Valet Living and BH for several years.

The agreement, which extends the longstanding relationship between Valet Living and BH for several years, includes amenities and services such as: Valet Living Doorstep, Torch Fitness, Quick Turns, among others. Valet Living Doorstep, a waste and recycling collection amenity, and Torch Fitness, on-site group fitness classes, enhance residents' on-property lifestyle.

"At BH, our mission is to create spaces where people live and thrive. Exceeding our residents' expectations has always been a big part of that approach," said Joanna Zabriskie, president of BH. "By partnering with Valet Living, our property managers have access to a broad portfolio of amenities that help deliver wildly awesome service to our residents."

"BH's dedication to innovation and focus on the residential experience marks them as an industry leader," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President at Valet Living "As the premier amenity services provider to the multifamily industry, we are thrilled to extend our relationship with them through our full suite of amenities and services."

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

About BH Management Services

BH is a people-first multifamily owner and operator that grew from a small startup into one of the nation's largest commercial real estate companies. Founded in 1993, BH is celebrated for its simple commitment to doing business the right way and investing in its team. Today, BH manages over 100,000 units, employs 2,600 people, owns its processes in-house, and is praised by Fortune Magazine as a "Best Workplace for Women," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplaces for Diversity." Powered by innovation and a can-do attitude, BH improves daily, striving to construct a smarter way to live, invest, manage, and grow. For more information, visit livebh.com.

