Generac Named to Newsweek's 2023 List of America's Most Trustworthy Companies

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, has been named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek.

America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista. Approximately 25,000 U.S. residents were surveyed, rating companies on three touchpoints: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

"We've built our name by making products that customers rely on," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "Generac's recognition as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies is another well-deserved acknowledgement of our employees who strive to do right by our customers, day in and day out."

Generac is ranked #12 out of 31 total companies in the Machines & Industrial Equipment category and is one of only 22 companies headquartered in Wisconsin included on the list. Generac was also included on the list in 2022, the first year it was published. Generac is committed to leading the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

