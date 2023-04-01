McGruff the Crime Dog® launches limited-edition Barking Beauty Dog Shampoo

The iconic crime dog shares his beauty secrets with the world

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Crime Prevention Council and McGruff the Crime Dog® launch a new dog shampoo beauty line, "Barking Beauty".

ncpc.org (PRNewsfoto/National Crime Prevention Counc) (PRNewswire)

The limited-edition shampoo line uses real, ethically made ingredients, to make even the unruliest dogs shine as bright as the crime dog himself. McGruff is releasing four different scents as part of his breakthrough in the beauty world.

"We keep hearing it. Everyone wants McGruff back," said Paul DelPonte, Executive Director at the National Crime Prevention Council. "Not only will McGruff be on your TV, but now he can be part of any dog's beauty routine."

Barking Beauty commercials will air on Spotify, TV, radio, and magazines. You can follow McGruff on social @McGruffatNCPC to see rave reviews and hear directly from the dogs that have used this groundbreaking line. Consumers using the discount code "McGruf" will receive 10% off each purchase and are encouraged to share their results on social media.

"McGruff is keeping up with the times," said DelPonte. "With so many fake and dangerous products out there, we're excited to provide real, authentic products for a good cause. Now you can make your dog look good and Take A Bite Out Of Crime"

"Barking Beauty" shampoo is a limited-time product and will not restock once sold out. To receive more updates on McGruff and other major announcements, sign up for the NCPC email list here. You can also visit ncpc.org/barking-beauty for more information.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok (@McGruffatNCPC).

Media Contact:

Tatiana Peralta

Communications Manager

tperalta@ncpc.org

954-895-5980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Crime Prevention Council