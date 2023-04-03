DREW BARRYMORE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MADE BY GATHER EXPAND THEIR BEAUTIFUL LINE BEYOND THE KITCHEN

Exclusively at Walmart.com, the collection debuts with 'The Drew Chair'

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful by Drew , the brand developed in partnership between Drew Barrymore and Shae Hong, founder and CEO of Made by Gather™ announced its expansion from kitchen into furniture. The line is available exclusively at Walmart. After conquering the kitchen with an expansive line of high-performance, thoughtfully designed small kitchen appliances and cookware, the brand will now offer items to outfit each room in your home.

Beautiful By Drew (PRNewswire)

"We're on a mission to make everyone's lives more beautiful at home by offering stylish products at attainable price points," says Drew Barrymore, Beautiful Co-Founder and Creative Director. "I've always believed that you shouldn't have to spend a lot of money in order to create a space you love, and I want to help you do just that."

First to Drop: The Drew Chair ($298), a beautiful, bouclé, swivel, accent chair that is the perfect blend of style and comfort, offered at an incredibly low price. The Drew Chair, sized at a chair and a half, is made of fabric upholstery with natural fibers for a soft and elegant touch featuring soothing cream tones that compliment a variety of home decor styles and color palettes. The three plush accent pillows add customizable comfort and the metal base spins 360 degrees to easily direct your attention anywhere in the room. Over the next few months, Beautiful by Drew will continue to roll out its home offerings across different rooms with a variety of accessible, trend-right products.

"We're so excited to be expanding the Beautiful by Drew line into other areas of the home," said Shae Hong, Made by Gather founder and CEO. "Drew is truly the best partner and has such an incredible eye for what the consumer wants in their home. And, we couldn't be more grateful to continue growing and innovating with Walmart."

To shop the exclusive line of the Beautiful brand of products, visit Walmart.com/beautiful . For more information on the Beautiful collections, please visit BeautifulbyDrew.com .

About Beautiful™:

Beautiful, launched in March 2021, combines elegant design, contemporary colors and modern silhouettes for high-performance appliances and cookware that look beautiful in everyone's kitchen. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong with the intention of offering innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together. For more information, please visit BeautifulbyDrew.com or follow @beautifulbydrew on Instagram.

About Made by Gather™:

Founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Shae Hong, Made by Gather designs and manufactures a portfolio of kitchen essential brands for the modern, design-savvy consumer. The Made by Gather family of brands includes Beautiful™, BELLA®, BRIM®, CRUX®, and CRUXGG™, a collaboration with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Made by Gather brands can be found online and in stores at major retailers nationwide. For more on Made by Gather please visit www.madebygather.com .

About Drew Barrymore and Barrymore Brands

Drew Barrymore is the founder of Barrymore Brands. With a lifetime of experience in the entertainment industry as an award-winning actor, producer, and director, she brings her anything-is-possible approach and tireless dedication to brand building. In 2013, she launched FLOWER Beauty. Since then she has added Eyewear, Hair Tools to the family of brands. In 2021, in partnership with Shae Hong and Made by Gather, Barrymore introduced Beautiful kitchen tools and appliances, which continues to expand into new categories at Walmart. While focused on creating inspired and accessible purpose-driven products, Drew has also launched several national media endeavors: The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, DREW Magazine with a360media, and Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life with Dutton Books. For the latest, follow @DrewBarrymore, and @BeautifulbyDrew.

Beautiful By Drew (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beautiful by Drew