JG Wentworth Earns Top Workplace in Philadelphia

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in Philadelphia by The Philadelphia Inquirer. This recognition comes as JG Wentworth continues its successful multi-year brand expansion into new financial service products including Debt Resolution and Consumer Lending, giving more Americans the ability to positively impact their finances through the company's highly rated services.

This is the third year JG Wentworth has been awarded for its stellar workplace culture. In previous years, the company was recognized in Culture Excellence by Energage and was named in the Women-Led category in 2022 and the Remote Work category in 2021. The winners for these awards are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through surveys administered by Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based engagement tools.

Over the last several years JG Wentworth embarked on a multi-year product expansion to complement their core business of structured settlement payment purchasing. This monumental expansion saw record hiring across the company and with it came a set of new needs for the employees. As the brand adapted its services to be more accessible for the digital age it called for different skillsets in hiring, management, and product development and technology.

In 2022 JG Wentworth also acquired Stilt Inc., a San Francisco based fintech company with remote employees across the globe. Bringing on this remote global team, while growing across all business functions saw JG Wentworth evolve how it conducts employee training, engagement, and well-being while also integrating a best-in-class technology platform. Merging a state-of-the-art call center operation with a brand-new digital platform, along with the addition of new products marks the greatest evolution yet in the history of this iconic American brand and creates significant opportunity and upside for years to come.

"The past year witnessed JG Wentworth doubling down and investing in its people and culture. Throughout the year we have continued to expand the company both in terms of number of team members as well as skillsets and functions. We did this while continuing to maintain our supportive and inclusive culture," stated William Schwartz, Chief Human Resources Officer at JG Wentworth. "A shared mission, a commitment to our customers to execute with excellence, and a dedication to work-life balance, will continue to be the tenets by which we build our team."

"These recognitions and awards are a testament to the people-first culture we have built here at JG Wentworth and reflect the essential role our teammates play in making our company a great place to work. As we launch our consumer lending products and expand in our mission to help more Americans achieve their financial goals, we are delighted to be celebrated for our values and team building efforts," said Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of the JG Wentworth Company.

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. The company plans to launch its consumer lending products later this year. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

