CREWFARE LAUNCHES WITH THE FIRST & ONLY TRULY SEAMLESS WAY TO BOOK EVENT TRAVEL & EXPERIENCES, AHEAD OF STAR-STUDDED SUMMER FESTIVAL LINEUPS

MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crewfare today announced the global launch of the first truly integrated, seamless and social way for people to book event travel. Powered by industry-leading technology and a user-friendly digital interface, Crewfare arrives on the scene as event tourism continues to grow among Millennials and Gen Z, and staffing/employment for concerts and events in the U.S. grew nearly 10% in 20231. Crewfare is poised to further ignite the event tourism boom, making it easier for those who attend events and work events to book their travel.

By authentically tying the travel booking experience into the event-goer journey, Crewfare brings people together for live events and experiences and empowers events to monetize attendee travel and manage internal staff travel. Founded in 2021, Crewfare has accommodated travel for 200,000+ travelers across 3,000+ hotel partners with 75+ global live events slated for 2023, including Rolling Loud, Ultra Music Festival, South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Governors Ball and more.

Crewfare is founded and led by entrepreneurs and disruptors reshaping the events and entertainment industries for a new generation. Founder Jason van Esso and co-founders Jordan Scheffler and Zach Picon are young leaders who have built their careers around connecting next-gen audiences with culturally relevant brands, events and experiences. "Crewfare was born from the lack of tech-forward, easy-to-navigate options available to manage event travel," said van Esso. "Over the years producing large-scale events, we kept running into roadblocks when it came to travel – for attendees and internally for our team. A software that addresses this pain point didn't exist, so we created one."

Planning your summer festival travel lineup? Crewfare offers heavily discounted accommodations curated by their team of experts, 24/7 customer support, and access to exclusive extras like merchandise and shuttle passes - bookable on Crewfare's website and directly through festival websites. The best part? The seamless, one-stop-shop allows next-gen payment options including split payments, making group travel with your friends way more fun with way less fuss.

"Integrating Crewfare into our booking journey for our music festivals has enabled us to create a uniquely seamless and affordable experience for our festival goers" says Jen Stiles, Head of Festivals and Events, at Founders Entertainment, the producers of The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City and Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT. "The added bonus of providing staff with the opportunity to book their own rooms on an easy-to-navigate platform has been a game changer for our team. Crewfare has been an absolute pleasure to work with and tend to our every need around the clock with diligence."

Leading the dream team behind the scenes to deliver the best live events and experiences this year? Crewfare allows event organizers to monetize their attendees' travel with bespoke solutions, including white-label booking pages powered by Crewfare. And, born from a long overdue need to better manage staff travel, Crewfare has simplified and modernized the internal staff travel booking and management process through a centralized and personalized portal, making archaic room block Excel grids obsolete. Crewfare's event partners span music, sports, conventions, fashion, culinary, art and more, and they specialize in large-scale events with 50K or more attendees.

"Crewfare has been an invaluable partner for us, allowing fans from all over the world to simply and easily book travel to our Rolling Loud festivals. They handle all the logistics for our fans and staff, allowing us to focus even more on the experience of festival guests. Thanks to Crewfare for making it easier for us to run a truly global operation," said Matt Zingler, Co-Founder and CEO, Rolling Loud.

Crewfare unlocks big business for hotel partners: Hotels gain direct access to some of the biggest events and brightest artists and influencers. They'll also benefit from large room blocks from event-goers, sponsors, VIPs and staff. To-date, Crewfare has sold 100,000+ hotel rooms.

For more information on Crewfare's upcoming events lineup and to book your experience, or if you're interested in streamlining travel for your event's staff and attendees, please visit www.crewfare.com . Join the conversation on TikTok and Instagram .

