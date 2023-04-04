HOMMA Group Partners with Mitsubishi Corporation's subsidiary, Diamond Realty Investments, to Create Ubiquitous Smart Homes with Built-in Intelligent Features for a Better and More Holistic Living Experience

HOMMA Group Partners with Mitsubishi Corporation's subsidiary, Diamond Realty Investments, to Create Ubiquitous Smart Homes with Built-in Intelligent Features for a Better and More Holistic Living Experience

Initial project will include 30 select units inside the Willamette Tower Development currently under construction in Portland, Oregon

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMA Group, Inc. (HOMMA), a hybridized technology developer, designer and builder of turnkey smart homes, today announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation's real estate investment subsidiary, Diamond Realty Investments, Inc. (DRI). HOMMA develops proprietary technology for homes – blended with modern architecture and design, and sourced quality materials – to create harmonious living experiences. Partner companies and builders like these can leverage HOMMA's Cornerstone AI (Architectural Intelligence) platform to seamlessly embed smart technology into their projects – and as a centralized management tool for installed devices and services when units are occupied.

The Willamette Tower project currently under construction in the South Waterfront District in Portland Oregon will include 30 apartments integrating HOMMA's Cornerstone Architectural Intelligence smart home solution. (PRNewswire)

HOMMA Group partners with Diamond Realty Investments to create ubiquitous smart homes with built-in intelligence.

In this initial joint development project, HOMMA and DRI are working with builder Alamo Manhattan to bring HOMMA's aesthetics and living experience to 30 rental units in the new Willamette Tower currently under construction in the South Waterfront District of Portland. These units will feature an adaptive lighting system, integrated connected door locks, and smart thermostats.

"The collaboration between DRI and HOMMA is a proof-of-concept within the emerging smart-home market that has been challenged with delivering ubiquitous solutions to an exponentially growing 'do-it-for-me' segment demanding ease-of-use and simplicity. DRI gains the most advanced platform for delivering pre-built smart technology and the benefits of modern living to residents – today. HOMMA Group gains a one-to-many partner that will be a key driver in our mission to quickly expand into urban markets undergoing major growth. We look forward to continuing to work with DRI and to exploring the many other opportunities for growth and collaboration," said Takeshi (Ted) Homma, HOMMA founder and CEO.

The HOMMA interior living experience is highly functional, intuitive to control, and easy to care for. Further, the system has the ability to receive over-the-air software updates that add new features and enhance existing ones, with controls discreetly housed in a central hub in the home. The technology is fully integrated into the structure and blends into the minimalist interior design. There is virtually nothing the homeowner or resident needs to worry about or manage. Additionally, the HOMMA app facilitates a smooth living experience for residents, dramatically simplifying the smart home environment while also enabling 24/7 support.

HOMMA recently announced HOMMA HAUS Woodstock , its second project in Portland, Oregon. Previously, its HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor was the nation's first pre-configured, multi-family smart townhome community project. HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor was completely designed by HOMMA, including the architecture and technology elements to support a modern lifestyle.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries and regions worldwide, as well as a global network of around 1,700 group companies. MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals Solution, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development.

Mitsubishi Corporation's Urban Development business aims to create a sustainable city and society. In order to maintain and scale their current business, they are working to improve the value of a city (the purpose, function and the service that a city offers) by strategically partnering with startup companies to create innovation and solve social challenges. In addition, through its MUFG Digital Accelerator (an Accelerator Program) they look for startup companies to work with in future innovations, HOMMA was selected.

Diamond Realty Investments, Inc.

Diamond Realty Investments, Inc. (DRI), specializes in joint venture partnerships and is the real estate investment arm of Mitsubishi Corporation. To date DRI has invested in nearly 200 Multifamily, Student Housing, Senior Housing, Medical Office and Industrial properties, with a total acquisition and development cost surpassing $11 billion. DRI is the primary investor in the Willamette Tower Project.

Alamo Manhattan

Alamo Manhattan is a Dallas-based real estate development firm focused on developing best-in-class hospitality and mixed-use multifamily assets in core urban markets. They currently focus on developing multifamily and hospitality projects in urban markets in Texas, the Southeast, and West Coast. They will continue to methodically expand their footprint to other dynamic, core urban locations.

About HOMMA

HOMMA is at the intersection of real estate development, architecture, and technology. Based in Japan and Silicon Valley, California, HOMMA is made up of a team of architects, technologists and designers focused on creating spaces for lives to be more fully lived. HOMMA to date has completed the production of "HOMMA ZERO" (Hayward, CA), "HOMMA HAUS Waterside" (Benicia, CA), and "HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor" (Portland, OR), the nation's first pre-configured, multi-family smart home community. For more information, reach out to us at press@hom.ma or visit www.hom.ma

Links

Website

Images

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Media Contact: James Horn

press@hom.ma

HOMMA Group, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOMMA Group, Inc.