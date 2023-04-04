Leaf Home™ Welcomes Accomplished Human Resources Executive Ernest Marshall to its Board of Directors

Mr. Marshall's Deep Experience with all Facets of Talent Development and Human Resources Will Enhance Culture and Capabilities

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, is pleased to announce that Ernest Marshall will join the board of Leaf Home™, ("Leaf Home") a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions. Mr. Marshall brings more than 22 years of global human resources experience. He is currently the EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), a leading Fortune 500 multinational intelligent power management company.

"Leaf Home has established itself as a leading, innovative home solutions provider powered by the interactions our talented people have directly with homeowners through every step of the experience," Mr. Marshall said. "My expertise is in building a high-performing, inclusive environment where employees are developed and valued, and can bring their best selves to work. I'm honored and excited to join such an incredible team at Leaf Home and I look forward to further developing the culture of success they have created."

Prior to joining Eaton in 2018, Mr. Marshall served as Vice President, Human Resources Leader for GE Aviation, with global HR responsibility for more than 45,000 employees. He holds a law degree from Indiana University – Bloomington School of Law, an MBA from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business administration from Bellarmine University.

In addition to the Leaf Home Board, he currently serves on the Boards of Trustees for Republic Bank and Trust (NASDAQ: RBCAA), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Kindway Organization.

"With Ernest's background as EVP and CHRO of Eaton, he will help to foster a culture that retains, develops, and rewards top talent," said Jon Bostock, CEO of Leaf Home.

Tom Burger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron, added, "As Leaf Home continues on its growth trajectory, we are thrilled to bring on a board member that will provide invaluable leadership best practices and guidance to our human resources team."

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. They help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values, and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the company's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

