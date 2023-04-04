Lumos Named Leader in G2 Spring 2023 Grid Reports for SaaS Management

Exemplary distinctions earned for 8 categories as Lumos continues to be top choice for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos, the leading app governance platform, announced that it was named a Leader in two SaaS Management categories in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Lumos earned top recognition in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid reports for SaaS Operations Management and SaaS Spend Management reports. (PRNewswire)

Lumos earned Leader rankings in the SaaS Operations Management and SaaS Spend Management categories. With Lumos, you have visibility into app usage, entitlements, and spending - and the power to take action on that data. The impact? Disappearing IT support costs, Just-in-Time Access (JIT) with no audit spreadsheets and VLookups. All this equals guaranteed software savings.

The recognition highlights Lumos' commitment to enabling customers when optimizing their IT operations and managing their SaaS app spending effectively. The Lumos platform helps IT teams cut software costs, enforce least privilege, streamline compliance, and automate the IT help desk – all in one place.

'We are thrilled to be recognized as a high performer by G2. Security and cost savings are on every IT leader's mind. As our customer reviews show, our platform has proven integral in how organizations navigate these critical challenges as they move their business forward." said Andrej Safundzic, co-founder and CEO of Lumos.

"We can provision users, deprovision users, see all of the Shadow IT within Divvy, but also track cost, vendor contracts, know when vendors are up for renewal, and take all of that data and use it to manage our licenses. Lumos has provided a great return on investment," says David Schlesinger, Director of Security and IT at Divvy Homes. Watch David's story here .

For more information on the Lumos platform and how the platform can help your organization, visit lumos.com .

