Snappy Announces Snappy for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Snappy customers can now seamlessly send meaningful and magical gifts to clients and prospects, directly through Salesforce, to celebrate key milestones in the client lifecycle – from the first meeting to annual contract renewals and beyond

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy , today announced it has launched Snappy on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to deepen client relationships by sending meaningful, high-quality gifts of gratitude directly from the Salesforce dashboard.

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms for personal and corporate gifting that combine fun and personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting.The all-in-one gifting platforms combine marketplace technology, personalization, and creativity to deliver a joyful experience that is simple for the gift giver and exciting for the recipient. (PRNewswire)

Integrated directly with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Snappy is currently available on AppExchange.

With more than 3,000 enterprise customers, Snappy, which offers a "recipient-picks" gifting experience, is trusted and used by more than 43% of Fortune 100 companies. The new Snappy for Salesforce app, designed to help retain and engage clients, highlights the company's commitment to strengthening relationships and creating deeper connections through personalized gifting.

Sending a client gift is a great way to emphasize how much their time, business, and loyalty are valued and appreciated. This, in turn, creates more opportunities to build trusted relationships throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

With the new Snappy for Salesforce app, integrated directly with Salesforce, users can:

Choose and send Snappy gifts directly through Salesforce

Create preset gifting campaigns with a variety of budgets and collections

Write personalized messages for more memorable interactions

Drive and measure ROI without ever leaving Salesforce

Track the status of gifts and see when they are redeemed

"At Snappy, we believe that showing gratitude through meaningful gifting sends a powerful message about how much you value your customers and clients – their time, efforts, and loyalty," says Hani Goldstein, Snappy's CEO, and Co-Founder. "Integrating with Salesforce by joining their AppExchange creates more opportunities to extend appreciation and spread joy for Snappy and Salesforce customers."

"Snappy is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by empowering organizations to send, track, and measure gifting campaigns at scale," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange, "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs, and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Snappy on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/snappy-app/

Follow Snappy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/snappygift

About Snappy

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms that combine fun, personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting. Founded in 2015, Snappy completed a $70M Series C funding round in May of 2021 and was named Inc.'s fastest-growing company in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy has become the trusted partner to over 3,000 enterprise customers and has sent millions of gifts worldwide.

Snappy is committed to enhancing the joy of gift-giving and recently expanded its suite of offerings to include consumer-facing and small business platforms.

Snappy is headquartered in New York City and has a team of global employees. Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snappy