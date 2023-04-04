Top ECM Software to Improve Collaboration, Productivity, and Compliance Revealed in SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint Report

The firm's data reveals the seven top enterprise content management software providers organizations can consider to overcome content chaos.

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Emotional Footprint Report on the top enterprise content management solutions, which identified the top seven Enterprise and Midmarket providers as Champions for 2023. The full report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real-time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) is a software solution that enables organizations to enforce business rules and best practices for content creation, approval, and distribution across various systems. Without ECM, teams can face challenges such as a lack of organization, security risks, and inefficient workflows. Adopting ECM provides improved collaboration, enhanced productivity, and better compliance.

ECM also offers a central repository for content, allowing for real-time collaboration, version control, and automated workflows that reduce manual tasks, improve content quality, and accelerate delivery. This helps organizations comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards while achieving their goals more efficiently and effectively.

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 1,182 end user reviews was used to identify the top ECM software providers for organizations seeking to streamline their content management strategies. The top providers have been recognized for their excellence in the space and received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Enterprise Content Management – Enterprise Software Champions are as follows:

The 2023 Enterprise Content Management – Midmarket Software Champions are as follows:

User assessments of software categories provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

